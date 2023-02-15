Chinese balloon sensors are recovered by rescue teamsExBulletin





Sailors prepare material recovered from the Atlantic Ocean from a high-altitude balloon Friday for transport. The US military says it has managed to recover “significant debris” from a Chinese balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina. Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Seelbach/US Navy photo .

Crews using recovery equipment managed to salvage important parts of the Chinese balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina 10 days ago, according to the US military.

“Crews were able to recover significant debris from the site, including all identified priority sensors and electronics as well as large sections of the structure,” US Northern Command said.

The recovery operation included the use of a crane to lift large pieces of the airship, which was held aloft by a balloon estimated to be 200 feet high.

The payload size was classified by General Glen VanHerck, commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command or NORAD, as “a type of jet airliner, possibly a regional jet” , weighing more than 2,000 pounds.

US says it was a spy balloon

US intelligence and military officials say the balloon is a surveillance tool, deployed by China to collect signals intelligence and other information about US military operations and capabilities.

China has denied the claim, saying the massive balloon was a “civilian airship used for research purposes, mainly for meteorological purposes”, which was blown off course by high winds.

The United States has flatly rejected this explanation, including blowing the balloon up out of the sky on February 4, after it flew over much of the continental United States.

Even before this shooting, analysts urged the Biden administration not to allow the device to return to China both to limit the data it could transmit and to allow the United States to gain its own knowledge. collecting the equipment.

The FBI assists the Department of Defense in the operation at sea; it also supports the hardware once it is brought ashore.

News of the intrusive Chinese balloon sparked alerts in the United States and beyond. When the Pentagon said last week that a similar high-altitude balloon had been identified over Latin America, China responded by saying it was another severely deflecting research balloon. of its trajectory, considering it as “an unexpected and isolated incident caused by a case of force majeure”. that is, events beyond the country’s control.

3 other airborne objects recently shot down

The balloon’s prolonged incursion into US airspace prompted the Pentagon to adjust how it uses radar to search for similar activity, which resulted in the US detecting and shooting down three unidentified objects in the over the past weekend over Alaska, Canada’s Yukon Territory and Lake Huron.

All of these objects were described as smaller than the reputed spy balloon that sparked the initial uproar in early February. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said while recovery operations for the objects were underway, no debris had yet been recovered.

The United States “cannot say for sure” what the objects were until it has had an opportunity to analyze the debris, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday. But, he added, there is no indication yet that the objects could have been spy balloons operated by China or another foreign country.

So far, the main explanation for the objects is that “these could just be balloons related to some commercial or benign purpose,” Kirby said.

As for how the United States will handle cases of unidentified aerial objects in the future, Kirby said Tuesday that the National Security Council will likely introduce new guidance by the end of the week.

The Chinese balloon inflates diplomatic and political quarrels

The balloon incident quickly became a towering challenge to appease US-China relations. The news prompted Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel a high-profile trip to Beijing just hours before he left.

China has countered the US accusations with its own claims, alleging that the United States “has flown spy balloons into Chinese airspace more than 10 times since January 2022 without permission from Beijing”, as reported by China. reported NPR’s Emily Feng.

But Blinken flatly denied that claim, telling NPR’s Morning Edition, “We’re not sending spy balloons over China, period.”

Lawmakers expressed outrage at China over the ball and also at the Biden administration for not bringing it down sooner. U.S. officials said the balloon’s limited capabilities and lack of an immediate threat, particularly relative to the potential for harm to people or objects on the ground, factored into the decision to wait to shoot down the balloon. ball.

Questions about the balloon and other objects that were recently shot down and the US approach to airborne objects prompted a classified intelligence briefing for the entire Senate on Tuesday morning. This session will be followed by a closed hearing by the Senate Intelligence Committee, scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET.

