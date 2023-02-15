200bn Covid Savings War Fund Could Stop UK Recession





Tuesday, February 14, 2023 7:00 AM

During the lockdown, households saved tens of billions of pounds when spending opportunities were cut off (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

There is an estimated $200 billion war fund that began accumulating during the pandemic and has grown ever since, which could save Britain from a recession.

All we hear from Westminster is how stingy we are, but the stash of cash doesn’t make up tax revenue. It’s your savings.

During lockdowns, households set aside tens of billions of pounds when spending opportunities were cut off.

The total amount of savings above the pre-pandemic trend is now equal to 13.5% of household income. Giant kittens bigger than Jeremy Hunt could inject into the economy with his March 15th budget.

Brits holding onto their so-called excess Covid savings makes sense.

Rising costs and declining spending put companies under pressure, increasing the risk of layoffs. This dynamic has strengthened the incentive to reduce the number of employees to stay afloat.

Higher energy prices, wages and supply chain costs are likely to make some products less financially viable, forcing companies to curb production.

The Bank of England has tightened the screws on the company’s balance sheet by raising interest rates for the 10th year in a row to 4%, the highest level in 15 years.

Families recognize this. Many people may not understand why they are worse off when salaries don’t rise with inflation, but they do when the economy is good.

This has been at an all-time low for several months, as evidenced by GfK’s consumer confidence survey, which has been in place since the 1970s.

Savings have skyrocketed since Covid-19 hit the UK. Source: Pantheon Macroeconomics

As a result, the temptation to spend all the cash wasted on the pandemic has diminished. What if you get fired? How would you like to pay your bill? This is a question families are asking nationwide.

Preventative saving is what usually happens when the economy is in the early stages of a recession. Personally, it makes sense to spend as little as possible and increase my savings. But looking across the economy, that’s silly because it actually sharpens the economic slowdown.

It’s a classic prisoner’s dilemma.

However, it does not require greater caution.

The flip side of Bank Gov. Andrew Bailey and the rest of the Monetary Policy Committee aggressively tightening financial conditions is that the protectors have finally been released after years of not getting interest at all on their off-season money.

According to data provider Moneyfacts, the most accessible savings account on the market is currently the 3.35% offered by the Yorkshire Building Society. At this time last year, Investek was 0.71%.

In response to that increase, some people may have increased the amount of cash they set aside each month to take advantage of a better return.

Samuel Tombs, UK chief economist at Pantheon Macro Economics, wrote in a memo last month that “accounts offer higher-than-effective interest rates on all mortgages, so many borrowers find it difficult to reduce their mortgages immediately.” It’s better to save now than before.”

It has amazing effects too. People, especially young people, have not had the opportunity to accumulate significant financial wealth due to meager wage growth since the financial crisis.

Covid-19, and lockdown in particular, has gifted them that opportunity. The spending channel is blocked. This means you can set aside more cash each month as long as you don’t waste money on hot tubs.

Interest rates have risen sharply. Source: Bank of England

That buildup has now made climbing the housing ladder a more realistic endgame for many in the UK. Suddenly spending money at a bar doesn’t seem so appealing.

But leaving those savings alone puts the UK at real risk of suffering a forewarned, deeper recession.

The Bank said in its monetary policy report earlier this month that demand could be weaker than expected as some people worry more about job security and accumulate more savings.

Many economists have assumed that the cost of living crisis will cause consumers to rob their piggy banks.

The $4.6 billion set aside in December was slightly below the average pre-pandemic monthly increase of $4.8 billion, suggesting that the massive savings release isn’t gaining momentum.

It’s possible that much of this pandemic savings has been accumulated by the rich, who tend to spend more at discretion. This group is also more likely to save extra money they earn. Inflation has also eroded the value of people’s wealth.

Relying on the great British consumer to lift GDP out of a downturn is rhetoric in the economics world, but it has consistently beaten it.

Brits, your country needs you (r savings).

what i am reading

The Institute of Finance has unearthed some statistics about the size of moms and dads’ balance sheets.

About $17 billion is given or loaned to children each year, most of which is used to buy homes.

Half of the gift value received is reported as being used to purchase or improve real estate. Those who use remittances for this purpose have received more than 20,000 on average, the think tank said.

may have missed

According to ONS, Londoners are most likely to work flexibly in the UK. One in four waterworkers do a mix of home and office work. It looks like TWATS is here.

