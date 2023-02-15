The US has tracked a Chinese spy balloon from its launch on Hainan Island on an unusual trajectory





Comment this story

Comment

By the time a Chinese spy balloon crossed US airspace late last month, US military and intelligence agencies had been tracking it for nearly a week, watching it take off from its home base on the island. from Hainan, near the southern coast of China.

US monitors observed the balloon settle into a flight path that appears to have taken it over the US territory of Guam. But somewhere along this eastward route, the craft took an unexpected northerly direction, according to several US officials, who said analysts were now examining the possibility that China had no intention of penetrating. the heart of the United States with its airborne surveillance device.

The balloon floated over Alaska’s Aleutian Islands thousands of miles from Guam, then drifted over Canada, where it encountered high winds that appear to have pushed the balloon south in the part continental United States, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity to describe sensitive intelligence. A US fighter jet shot down the balloon off the coast of South Carolina on February 4, a week after crossing Alaska.

On February 4, a US military plane shot down the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that had been hovering over the United States for several days. (Video: Brett Adair)

This new narrative suggests that the ensuing international crisis that heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing may have been at least partly the result of a mistake.

Meanwhile, the White House said Tuesday that three other objects downed over North America last week may not have posed a national security threat, drawing perhaps the strongest distinction clear to date between these flying anomalies and the alleged spy balloon. John Kirby, the National Security Councils coordinator for strategic communications, told reporters that the US intelligence community would not rule out the possibility that the three craft belonged to a commercial organization or research entity and were therefore benign. .

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has previously sent spy balloons over Guam, as well as Hawaii, to monitor US military installations, officials said. But the multi-day flight over the mainland United States was new, and it caused confusion within the Chinese government as diplomats rushed to spread a cover story that the balloon had been deflected as it was collecting innocuous weather data, US officials said.

The fury caught Beijing on its back foot. Initially he expressed regret over what he insisted it was a wayward weather balloon. Then he began to criticize Washington for what he said was an overreaction, and this week he accused the United States of sending 10 spy balloons over China. The White House has strongly denied this claim as false. We don’t fly surveillance balloons over China. I am not aware of any other craft flying in Chinese airspace, Kirby said Monday.

US intelligence and military agencies tracked the balloon as it launched from Hainan Island. Intelligence analysts aren’t sure if the apparent deviation was intentional or accidental, but are confident it was for surveillance, most likely over US military installations in the Pacific. Either way, the incursion into US airspace was a major faux pas by the PLA, sparking political and diplomatic fury and further scrutiny by the US and its allies of the Beijing’s aerial spy capabilities.

Its crossing into US airspace was a violation of sovereignty and its hovering over sensitive nuclear sites in Montana was no accident, officials said, raising the possibility that even if the balloon was blown up by inadvertently over the American mainland, Beijing apparently decided to take the opportunity to try to gather intelligence.

U.S. Nuclear Force Strategic Bases and Other Facilities

Approximate path on the

Pacific Ocean based on

atmospheric wind patterns

US agencies tracked the balloon as it launched from Hainan Island, China.

Saturday January 28

The balloon was spotted over the Aleutian Islands along the southern tip of Alaska.

Tuesday, January 31

Reenters US airspace over northern Idaho.

Wednesday February 1

It was seen over Montana, above the launch facilities for Minuteman III.

Friday February 3

Seen flying near St. Louis.

Saturday February 4

The US military shot down the balloon over the Atlantic Ocean near the Carolinas coast.

Sources: Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, NOAA,

The United Nations

Approximate path on the

Pacific Ocean based on

atmospheric wind patterns

US agencies tracked the balloon as it launched from Hainan Island, China.

Saturday January 28

The balloon was spotted over the Aleutian Islands along the southern tip of Alaska.

Tuesday, January 31

Reenters US airspace over northern Idaho.

Wednesday February 1

It was seen over Montana, above the launch facilities for Minuteman III.

Friday February 3

Seen flying near St. Louis.

Saturday February 4

The US military shot down the balloon over the Atlantic Ocean near the Carolinas coast.

Sources: Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, NOAA, United Nations

US agencies tracked the balloon as it launched from Hainan Island, China.

tuesday 31 january

Reenters US airspace over northern Idaho.

Wednesday February 1

Seen over Montana, above the launch facilities of Minuteman III.

Saturday January 28

Entered US airspace north of the Aleutian Islands, then crossed into Alaska.

Friday February 3

Seen flying near St. Louis.

Approximate path on the

Pacific Ocean based on

atmospheric wind patterns

Saturday February 4

The US military shot down the balloon over the Atlantic Ocean near the Carolinas coast.

Sources: Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, NOAA, United Nations

The incident was just the latest indication of China’s determination to extend its surveillance capabilities from advanced satellite technology to balloons, officials said.

The balloon fleet is part of a much larger aerial surveillance effort that includes sophisticated satellite systems and in which the Chinese government has invested what analysts say is billions of dollars of investment over the years.

It was a low-key program part of a larger set of programs aimed at achieving greater clarity on military installations in the United States and various other countries, a senior US official said. It seems to be intended to complement satellite systems.

The balloon was launched from the ground, part of a program run in part by the PLA Air Force, and it may have been blown off course by strong high-altitude winds , officials said. It was partly directed by air currents and partly remotely piloted, they said. With propellers and a rudder, it has the ability to be maneuvered.

After the balloon was launched, computer modeling conducted by The Washington Post indicates that steering currents would have pushed it eastward over the Pacific Ocean, likely passing between the Philippines and Taiwan.

Around January 24, when the balloon would have been about 1,000 miles south of Japan, model simulations show that it began to pick up speed and rapidly veer north. This would have been in response to a strong cold front that released unusually freezing air over northern China, the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

Normally, atmospheric steering movements would have kept the balloon on a much more west-east path, according to historical weather data. However, the intense cold front forced the jet stream and high-level steering currents to dip south and possibly dragged the balloon north.

The airship entered US airspace off Alaska on January 28, crossing Canada and returning to the United States over Idaho on January 31, a day before it was spotted in the over Montana by civilians, causing a ground stop at Billings Airport as U.S. officials considered shooting it down.

When officials determined they could not mitigate the risk to people on the ground, they decided to wait until they could shoot it down above water.

Analysts are still awaiting recovery of the balloons’ payload, which officials have estimated to be the size of three school buses, but that doesn’t look like a dramatic new capacity, a second US official said. It looks like his biggest collection, everyone always wants more.

Kirby said on Monday: These balloons provided limited additive capabilities to the [Peoples Republic of Chinas] other intelligence platforms used in the United States. But in the future, if the PRC continues to advance this technology, it could definitely become more valuable to them.

US officials stressed that they had taken steps to thwart all efforts by China to collect sensitive information from military sites. All such information or communications were encrypted, Kirby said.

The name of the game of espionage is always a new ability, a new mitigation, said the second official.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2023/02/14/china-spy-balloon-path-tracking-weather/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos