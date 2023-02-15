



The author is Citigroup’s Chief Global Equity Strategist.

In the 1990s I was a British stock strategist for a venerable London stockbroker with roots dating back to the 18th century. It was my job to help domestic fund managers navigate the macroeconomic themes unfolding through the market. I spent a lot of time visiting investors in London, Edinburgh and Glasgow. Competition among clients was fierce, as was competition with other UK equity strategists.

This reflected a lively stock market. Between 1990 and 2000, the FTSE 100 index rose from 2444 to 6930. UK stocks rose to account for 11% of the MSCI world benchmark. New companies have entered the IPO. Older companies have raised new capital to finance ambitious overseas acquisitions. Three UK stocks rank in the global top 15 by market cap. Like leveraged buyouts, share buybacks were rare. The UK has increased equitization (the increase in market value not attributable to stock price appreciation) by 60% over a 10-year period.

Let’s roll that number back to 23 years. The FTSE 100 is trading at 7800, up 12% from its peak in the late 1990s. The US S&P benchmark is 186% higher. The UK market is down 4% of the global equity benchmark. Shell, the largest stock, is only ranked 38th by global market cap. Share buybacks accelerated with Take-Private. New listings are dry. England is not leveled.

What’s wrong? Some cite onerous listing requirements, while others cite the UK’s overweighting of established industries and lack of new technology stocks. Brexit is also to blame. All of this has contributed to the ailing state of the UK stock market, but the biggest stumbling block has been the massive shift in institutional asset allocation. A long-time client of mine, a domestic pension fund and insurance company, has dramatically underweight its UK stocks. They owned more than half of the market in the 1990s. Now they own only 4%.

This sell-off partially reflects the effects of the bear market of the early 2000s. Heavy equity weightings have left pension funds terribly exposed. A fall in property values. As bond yields fell, debt increased. The deficit has soared. Imminent experience has driven custodians towards debt-focused investment strategies, which promise to align their portfolios more closely with their fund obligations. That meant selling stocks and converting them to guilds.

The bear market has also left a deep scar on the UK insurance industry. A shift to more risk-weighted asset allocation strategies inherent in new accounting standards and regulations has driven similar movements in equities.

The sell-off has turned UK stocks into a classic value trap, trading at permanently cheap valuations. Alternatively, index-linked gilts favored by LDI investors have risen to high valuation levels. This made them particularly vulnerable to the UK budget’s failure last September. The LDI strategy always makes a lot of sense, but there is a price to pay for everything.

The impact on corporate finances has been significant. Businesses have increased their capital in the bond market, where UK funds buy, while reducing their reliance on the listed stock market, where they sell. The private equity industry has gotten rich by taking the other side of institutional transformation, issuing bonds at low yields to buy cheap assets in the stock market. As the public market shrank, the private market grew.

Now, how should we position ourselves against UK equities? The market still lacks exposure to tech stocks, but given the recent sector sell-off, that might not be too bad. They haven’t been big beneficiaries of low interest rates, so they should be less vulnerable now. As 70% of its revenue comes from overseas, it is not very sensitive to the domestic economic downturn. The valuation is attractive, with UK stocks trading at 10x 2023 earnings-per-share, versus 14x for continental Europe and 19x for the US. Here, we believe the market is not a value trap given that domestic institutions are mostly sold out. Therefore, we are currently overweighting the UK in our global equity portfolio.

Low valuations still discourage new companies from listing and leave established companies vulnerable to bidding. For many, the economics of share buybacks remain attractive. UK equities supply will probably shrink further given the permanent decline in demand. If legislators truly want to revive the UK stock market, they need to encourage new flows into asset classes. Maybe not because there is a lot of money to sell.

All UK stock strategists are long gone. I switched to global stock transfers many years ago.

