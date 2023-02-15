Former US envoy to the UN Nikki Haley announces her 2024 presidential candidacy | Political news





Haley is the second Republican after former President Donald Trump to announce his candidacy to become the party’s nominee.

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has announced she will run for President in the 2024 election, becoming the second Republican to seek the party’s nomination after former President Donald Trump announced his candidacy last year.

Haley made the announcement in a video posted online Tuesday, describing herself as the proud daughter of Indian immigrants who grew up in the southern United States.

Republicans have lost the popular vote in seven of the last eight presidential elections, that must change, she said in the announcement. In the United States, presidents are elected by the electoral college system and not by popular vote.

In the video, Haley made a passing reference to her time as a senior UN envoy under Trump, during which she spearheaded Trump’s combative approach to international politics.

Get excited! Time for a new generation.

Let’s do this! pic.twitter.com/BD5k4WY1CP

Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 14, 2023

She also focused on her time as governor of conservative-dominated South Carolina from 2011 to 2017.

The Washington establishment has failed us again and again, she said in the video. It’s up to a new generation of leaders to rediscover fiscal responsibility, secure our border, and strengthen our country, our pride, and our purpose.

The announcement represented a turnaround for Haley, who said in 2021 that she would not run for president if Trump announced a 2024 candidacy.

At the time, however, she kept the door open to change her mind: it’s something to be discussed at some point, if that decision is something that needs to be made, she said. told the Associated Press news agency.

Trump announced his 2024 White House bid in November following midterm elections in which candidates he backed generally underperformed.

Haley, like many former Trump officials, has toed a cautious line when it comes to his former boss, who, despite recent setbacks, is still considered an influential figure in Republican politics.

She has generally sought to present herself as a more moderate alternative to Trump and has sharply criticized the former president’s response to the January 6, 2021 storming of the US Capitol by supporters seeking to overturn President Joe’s election victory. Biden.

Haley was particularly focused on Trump’s targeting of his vice president, Mike Pence, which certified Bidens’ victory. At the time, she told Politico she was disgusted by past presidents’ conduct and suggested he would be irrelevant in future Republican politics.

Trump, for his part, gushed about Haley when she resigned as ambassador in 2018, calling her a very special person and saying she could have her pick of cabinet positions if she returned.

Haley entered the race days after a Yahoo News/YouGov poll indicated her candidacy could actually help Trump, who is expected to face a tough challenge from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in the Republican primary.

Should the trio all run for the Republican ticket, according to the poll, Haley would likely split anti-Trump voters with DeSantis. That, in turn, would give the former president an advantage.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/2/14/former-us-envoy-to-un-nikki-haley-announces-2024-presidential-bid The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos