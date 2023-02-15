The UK labor market cannot withstand the effects of stagflation much longer | economic policy





The British economy is suffering from the textbook case of stagflation, and recent labor market trends show the symptoms. It looks like a complicated picture. The number of people looking for a job has increased, but the number of jobs has decreased. The number of lost days due to strikes in 2022 is the highest yearly since 1989, while hours worked in the economy have declined.

In fact, the diagnosis is simple. In the last three months of 2022, growth was zero and annual inflation was above 10%. The Bank of England’s (BoE) attempts to reduce inflationary pressures through higher interest rates are having an impact on lower levels of activity, but only slowly. There has been no sudden collapse like the 2008 global financial crisis.

As the latest figures from the National Statistical Office show, there are some complications. The legacy of the pandemic has affected labor supply, primarily because older workers have given up work either by choice or because of prolonged illness. While the number of vacancies has declined since last summer, they are still well above pre-pandemic levels.

Businesses and employees are responding to these trends in predictable ways. Businesses are looking past the current downturn and wondering if laying off employees now will replace them in the future. Most of them stock up on staff, hire part-time workers rather than full-time, and pay them higher wages. For the three months to December, the average annual growth rate of regular wages excluding bonuses was 6.7%. Income growth in the private sector was 7.3%.

Labor shortages have made it easier for some groups of workers to secure higher wage deals. Nonetheless, private sector wages have not kept pace with inflation, and the resulting pressure on real incomes is a large factor in the economic downturn. Industrial action is spreading as public-sector workers are being hit harder than private-sector workers.

However, there are indications that previously inactive people who are not working and not actively seeking work are starting to return to the job market. Again, this is only to be expected in light of the challenges many people have to make ends meet. Inactivity fell by 113,000 at the end of last year as long-term illnesses declined and early retirees were able to work.

Governments can tackle stagflation with one of two remedies. First, it may try to ease the pressure for higher wages by taking steps to increase labor supply. For example, pension rules could be changed to get more early retirees back to work. Childcare can be cheaper. With advice from the UK Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the list of tribal occupations can be reformed to make it easier for businesses to fill jobs from outside the UK when they cannot recruit locally. Work and pensions secretary Mel Stride is examining whether stricter pay rules are needed to move people out of welfare and into jobs.

An alternative would be for the Bank of England to keep raising interest rates until higher rates lead to higher unemployment and upward pressure on wages lessens. Perhaps there is a combination of both approaches. So far, the labor market has proven remarkably resilient, but it won’t last long. In the latest data on inactivity and salaries, there are already signs that the labor market is shifting. The fact that the unemployment rate is starting to rise is telling.

