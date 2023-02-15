Prime Minister Welcomes Acquisitions of Air India, Airbus and Rolls Royce





Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Commerce Secretary Kemi Badenoch welcomed a significant deal between Airbus and Rolls-Royce to provide Air India with new aircraft worth billions of pounds in the UK. The agreement announced by the companies this morning (Tuesday 14th February) will help support and create new highly skilled jobs in Wales and Derbyshire, stimulating exports, growing the economy and raising the bar for the UK.

Much of the new aircraft manufacturing process is expected to take place in the UK. The wing, designed in Filton and assembled in Broughton, is expected to create an additional 450 manufacturing jobs and bring an investment of over 100m to Wales. The large A350 aircraft is powered exclusively by Rolls-Royce XWB engines and is assembled and tested in Derby.

In 2021, the UK’s global aerospace sector added $10.6 billion in value to the UK economy, exported around 70% of domestic production and directly employed 111,000 highly skilled workers, 89% of which are outside London and the South East. It is also a leading field for high-value apprentices, with 5,500 people currently employed in the field.

India is a major economic powerhouse, set to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2050, with 2.5 billion middle-class consumers. We are currently negotiating a free trade agreement that will strengthen trade ties for 34 billion people.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said:

This landmark deal between Air India, Airbus and Rolls-Royce shows that the sky is the limit for Britain’s thriving aerospace sector.

It will create better paying jobs and new opportunities in manufacturing hubs from Derby to Wales. So we can support our agenda to help grow our economy and achieve our Five Priorities for the Nation.

The UK is already a top investment destination and building trade links with growing economies like India will put UK businesses at the forefront of global growth and innovation.

Minister for Business and Trade Kemi Badenoch MP said:

This is a significant win for the UK’s world-leading aerospace sector and will help secure thousands of highly skilled jobs across the country and drive economic growth. This is an opportunity for UK exports as we aim to sell 1 trillion goods and services worldwide each year by the end of the decade.

We are currently negotiating a trade agreement with India that could increase trade by up to 28 billion per year by 2035. Export victories like these are another big step towards closer trade ties between the two countries.

Note to editors:

The deal supports wing assembly and engine manufacturing operations, increasing Airbus production of the single-aisle A320 aircraft and will bring an additional 450 manufacturing operations and an investment of over 100mn to Broughton, as announced last year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/prime-minister-welcomes-boost-to-british-aviation-thanks-to-multi-billion-pound-air-india-airbus-and-rolls-royce-deal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos