Stocks and the dollar gain little, after the data on inflation in the United States

Feb 14 (Reuters) – The S&P 500 ended Tuesday’s volatile session down slightly while the dollar was barely higher on Tuesday after data showed U.S. consumer inflation held steady in January, pushing back expectations of a pause in the Federal Reserve’s rate hike.

As Wall Street stock indexes hovered between positive and negative territory during the session, U.S. Treasury yields were higher on investor expectations for tighter monetary policy.

The consumer price index rose 6.4% in the 12 months to January, marking its smallest annual rise since the end of 2021, but faster than economists’ 6.2 percent had expected as Americans were weighed down by rising rental housing and food prices.

Month-over-month consumer prices rose 0.5% in January, after rising 0.1% in December, the Labor Department said Tuesday.

“The concern today is that inflation is not coming down fast enough and the Fed needs to stay hawkish. When the bond market gets jittery, that translates to the stock market,” said John Augustine, chief investment officer at the Huntington National Bank in Columbus, Ohio. .

Along with the data, Augustine pointed to mixed messages from officials as the reason for the stock market’s struggle to find direction on Tuesday.

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said the Fed isn’t done raising rates yet, but is “probably close.”

But New York Fed President John Williams said if inflation moderates, the central bank has a long way to go to slow price increases and it may take years to reach its peak. 2% inflation target.

While some investors had harbored hopes that the Fed might suspend rate hikes after the next meeting, the data implied otherwise.

“I don’t think (this report) is moving the needle for the Fed, and I suspect they’re watching the data carefully. Does that mean we’re headed for at least two more rate hikes? Absolutely” , said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities, New York.

“I guess the year-over-year decline in both revenue and core (CPI) suggests another 25bps hike in March and another in May.”

The S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 1.16 points, or 0.03%, to end the session at 4,136.13 after previously rising as high as 0.54% and falling as low as 1.02%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 156.66 points, or 0.46%, to 34,089.27 while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) added 68.36 points, or 0.57%, at 11,960.15.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) closed up 0.08% and the MSCI gauge of stocks across the world (.MIWD00000PUS) ended up 0.10%.

In currencies, the dollar index rose 0.029%, well above the greenback’s session low, which was a 0.73% drop, but below its intraday high, which was a gain of 0.26%.

The euro rose 0.14% to $1.0735 while the Japanese yen weakened 0.49% against the greenback to 133.07 to the dollar. The British pound last traded at $1.2168, up 0.27%.

In US Treasuries, yields on benchmark 10-year bonds rose 2.8 basis points to 3.747% from 3.719% on Monday evening. The 30-year bond yield was last down 1.2 basis points to 3.7799% from 3.792%. The 2-year note was last up 8.1 basis points to 4.6154% from 4.534%.

Oil prices fell after the US government said it would release more crude from its strategic petroleum reserve, easing some market supply concerns.

US crude stood 1.35% lower at $79.06 a barrel while Brent ended at $85.58, down 1.19%.

Spot gold added 0.1% to $1,854.99 an ounce. US gold futures gained 0.11% to $1,854.00 an ounce.

