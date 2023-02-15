EU lags behind UK in banning petrol and diesel cars





Average wages have increased at the fastest pace since the pandemic.

But soaring inflation meant real incomes were still under the most pressure on record amid a cost-of-living crisis.

According to the National Statistical Office, regular average gross salary growth excluding bonuses increased by 6.7% over the last three months of last year.

Average wages in the private sector increased by 7.3pc over the period, the largest ever outside of a pandemic.

However, in real terms, growth in total and regular pay declined by 3.1pc including bonuses and by 2.5pc for regular pay excluding bonuses.

This is the largest drop since 2001, when comparative records began.

That figure could force the Bank of England to continue its rate-rising program to prevent higher costs from being built in as inflation hits 10.5pc and wages try to keep up with rising prices.

5 things to start your day

1) Hydrogen injection into major gas pipelines by 2025 | As part of the race to go green, fuel will be transported across the country through a 4,700-mile network.

2) Cable Cowboy acquires stake in Vodafone in a corner | Opportunistic investing occurs after a company’s share price has fallen to a multi-year low.

3) Amazon workers strike for a week over wages | More than 350 employees strike in longest strike by British workforce at retail giant

4) Toyota steps down from the dream of hydrogen and makes Lexus, a flagship electric vehicle | Automakers say it’s an opportune time to get into battery-powered cars.

5) AI company founder steals tech secrets and gives them to China, lawsuit claims| Zia Chishti claimed to have taken the source code with her when she left the company in 2021.

what happened overnight

Tokyo shares closed higher on Wall Street gains despite a wait-and-see attitude over the sluggish Japanese GDP report and US consumer price data.

The Nikkei 225 index closed up 0.7% at 27,602.77 and the Topix closed up 0.8% at 1,993.09.

Other Asian stocks also moved higher, tracking Wall Street’s rebound ahead of a major US inflation report, and the yen made up for losses on a weaker dollar as Japan named a new central bank governor in a closely watched decision.

The MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan index rebounded 0.3pc.

Chinese stocks faltered, with blue chip stocks down 0.4pc and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index down 0.2pc.

Wall Street stock indexes closed higher ahead of today’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 1.1 pc higher at 34,245.93. The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.1pc to 4,137.29 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index rose 1.5pc to 11,891.79.

However, 10-year US Treasury yields fell amid investor optimism that the CPI release would cool down inflation, relieving pressure on the Fed to continue raising rates much longer.

The FTSE 100 broke its third record for the month with a new high of 7,947.60. The pound rose to $1.21 from the previous close of $1.20.

