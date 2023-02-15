US military says it recovered key sensors from downed Chinese spy balloon





WASHINGTON, Feb 13 (Reuters) – The U.S. military said on Monday it had recovered critical electronic components from the suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down by a U.S. fighter jet off the coast of South Carolina on Feb. 4, including including key sensors presumably used for intelligence gathering.

“Crews were able to recover significant debris from the site, including all identified high-priority sensors and electronics as well as large sections of the structure,” U.S. Army Northern Command said in a statement.

The Chinese balloon, which Beijing denies being a government spy ship, spent a week flying over the United States and Canada before President Joe Biden ordered it to be shot down. The episode strained ties between Washington and Beijing, leading the top US diplomat to postpone a trip to China.

It also led the US military to scour the skies for other objects that weren’t picked up by radar, resulting in three unprecedented shootings in the three days between Friday and Sunday.

The U.S. military and Biden administration have acknowledged that much about the newer unmanned objects remains unknown, including how they stay aloft, who built them, and whether they may have collected information.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin sought Monday to calm Americans about the risks posed by unidentified objects.

“I want to reassure Americans that these objects pose no military threat to anyone on the ground,” Austin said, speaking to reporters as he landed in Brussels for a NATO rally.

The suspected Chinese spy balloon drifts towards the ocean after being shot down off Surfside Beach, South Carolina, U.S. February 4, 2023.

“They do, however, pose a risk to civil aviation and potentially a threat to intelligence gathering.”

The U.S. military said it was more difficult to target the final objects than to shoot down the Chinese spy balloon, given the objects’ smaller size and lack of a traditional radar signature.

In an example of the difficulty, the last downing of an unidentified object on Sunday by an F-16 fighter jet took two Sidewinder missiles – after one of them failed to shoot down the target, a said a US official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Austin said the US military has yet to recover debris from the last three downed objects, one of which fell off the coast of Alaska in ice and snow. Another shooting took place in the Yukon Territory in Canada.

US officials declined to link the incidents.

But Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday that the four aerial objects downed in recent days were somehow related, without giving further details.

“Obviously there’s some sort of trend in there, the fact that we’re seeing that in a significant way over the last week is cause for particular interest and attention,” Trudeau told reporters during a press conference in Whitehorse, the capital of the Yukon.

Phil Stewart

Thomson Reuters

Phil Stewart has reported from over 60 countries including Afghanistan, Ukraine, Syria, Iraq, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, China and South Sudan. An award-winning national security journalist based in Washington, Phil has appeared on NPR, PBS NewsHour, Fox News and other programs and hosted national security events including the Reagan National Defense Forum and the German Marshall Fund. He is the recipient of the Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence and the Joe Galloway Award.

Idrees Ali

Thomson Reuters

National security correspondent focusing on the Pentagon in Washington DC Reports on US military activity and operations around the world and the impact they are having. Reported from over two dozen countries, including Iraq, Afghanistan and much of the Middle East, Asia and Europe. From Karachi, Pakistan.

