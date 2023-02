UK strikes hit their highest in 30 years as inflation erodes salaries.

London CNN —

Britain lost more working days to strikes in 2022 than in any year since 1989.

According to figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), about 2.5 million workdays were lost to industrial action from June to December, the highest since 1989, when 4.1 million were lost.

ONS said it lost 843,000 workdays in December 2022 alone, its highest monthly loss since November 2011.

Workers in health care, telecommunications and transportation were among those who went out during the preparations for Christmas. The Royal College of Nursing, which represents nearly 500,000 nurses, midwives and medical assistants, went on strike for the first time in December.

Strike action dragged into the new year, disrupting schools and public transportation. On February 1, as many as 500,000 workers, including teachers, staged the largest one-day strike in more than a decade.

Workers are demanding higher wages as they grapple with a cost-of-living crisis with inflation nearing its highest level in 40 years. Many public sector workers have been offered a 4% or 5% increase for the current fiscal year, well below December’s annual inflation rate of 10.5%. ONS releases inflation figures for January on Wednesday.

The UK government has so far refused to pay higher salaries to public sector workers, arguing that it risks exacerbating the inflation problem. Instead, the government is introducing laws that make it more difficult for key workers to strike.

The ONS said on Tuesday that after accounting for inflation, growth in average regular wages excluding bonuses fell 2.5 per cent between October and December 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. This is one of the biggest declines since records began in 2001.

For public-sector workers, the decline in real wages would be more severe, as wages would grow much less than private-sector earnings without adjusting for inflation. Average regular wage growth in the public sector increased by 4.2% in the last three months of last year compared to the same period in 2021, while the private sector increased by 7.3%.

ONS said private sector payroll growth was the strongest outside the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ONS Director of Economics and Statistics Darren Morgan said in a statement that there was still a large gap between public and private sector income growth, but that it had narrowed slightly in recent years. Overall, though, wages continue to outpace due to rising prices.

A separate survey released Monday by the Chartered Institute of Personnel Development (CIPD) found that UK employers are expecting an average wage increase of 5 per cent for their employees this year, the highest increase in 11 years.

But the median expected public-sector pay rise expectations are 2%, lagging behind the private-sector’s 5%, providing context for ongoing grievances and strikes among key public sector workers, the CIPD said.

