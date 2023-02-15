Aldi cancels UK lamb pledge with mixed support from retailers





Aldis’ decision to break a long-standing pledge to stock British stores with fresh British lamb was strongly criticized by the industry.

Retailers will now also stock some lamb products imported from New Zealand.

The announcement comes as farm prices come under pressure, with UK lamb prices down 13 per cent compared to the same week last year.

The UK has ample supply of lamb meat carried over into 2023, and the AHDB forecasts UK lamb production to be around 8-9% higher than in the previous year.

NFU president Minette Batters said she was disappointed to see Aldi back down from its 100 per cent commitment to British lamb.

Consumers now want to be able to buy local products, they are aware of the challenges of climate change and everyone in the retail industry recognizes that buying UK products is very important, Batters said.

This is about cost of living and prices. We know that frozen New Zealand lamb on the market has had an impact on price.

An Aldi spokesperson said: Aldi is a major supporter of UK agriculture and we are committed to investing an additional $3.5 billion a year in our UK suppliers by the end of 2025. Affordable and seasonal lamb all year round. British lamb is still available from Aldi and most lamb sold by Aldi will continue to be raised on UK farms.

supermarket appointment

Farmers Weekly has reached out to all major UK supermarkets to determine their current commitments to UK meat sales.

Morrisons, Waitrose and Co-op are leading the way in supporting the UK with a 100% promise on all fresh meat.

A spokesperson for Morrisons said: at Morrisons; We are proud supporters of British agriculture and have been selling 100% UK fresh lamb, beef and pork to our customers for many years. Because we are vertically integrated, we can also supply many own brand refrigeration lines.

The Co-op continues to stock 100% British fresh meat and 100% British meat in its own brand frozen products.

Waitrose’s fresh and frozen meats are 100% British, with the exception of authentic European meats such as chorizo.

A Waitrose spokesperson said: We are proud that our private label meats are 100% UK sourced across our Essential Waitrose range, both fresh and frozen. Never compromise our high quality, industry-leading animal welfare standards and support for our outstanding farmers.

Tescos sausages, chicken, eggs, butter, milk and cream are all from the UK, as well as premium cuts of lamb and pork. However, retailers also stock New Zealand lamb.

All beef supplied by the retailer is sourced from either the United Kingdom or the Republic of Ireland.

A Tesco spokesperson said we are proud champions of UK agriculture and will continue to work with our suppliers to respond to industry challenges and ensure we can offer our customers a wide range of great value and quality UK products.

Sainsburys has confirmed that all of their beef is British or Irish, and that the Taste the Difference and SO Organic ranges for beef and lamb are entirely British.

The supermarket chain said it is committed to sourcing British lamb, working with more than 5,000 UK farmers, but sometimes sourcing from New Zealand to continue meeting customer demand while providing the best value.

Sainsburys pork is also from the UK, but some bacon is sourced from the EU.

Lidl and Asda did not respond.

Outlook for UK lamb meat imports to 2023

According to the latest AHDB Agricultural Market Outlook, New Zealand is expected to be able to export less products this year.

However, a weak New Zealand dollar against the pound and the euro will make exports more competitive in the UK and EU.

Australia’s mutton production is expected to increase and the exportable surplus will be larger.

Overall, assuming stable trade flows between New Zealand and China, UK lamb meat imports are expected to decline slightly by 5% year over year.

