Flying objects may prove harmless, says US





WASHINGTON A senior White House official said Tuesday that three unidentified flying objects shot down in the past few days may turn out to be harmless commercial or research efforts that pose no real threat to the United States.

John F. Kirby, a spokesman for the National Security Council, said investigators have yet to find any evidence that the three objects are linked to China’s surveillance balloon program similar to the balloon shot down off the coast of China. South Carolina this month.

But he warned that officials had not yet been able to find and collect the debris from the three objects after they were shot down, and that a different conclusion could be reached if the debris was found and analyzed.

Mr Kirby said military and intelligence officials also found nothing to suggest the three objects were part of an intelligence-gathering effort by another country.

We haven’t seen any indication or anything that specifically points to the idea that these three objects were part of the PRC’s spy program, or that they were definitely involved in outside intelligence gathering efforts. he told reporters, referring to the People’s Republic of China.

Over a wild weekend, US fighter jets shot down three unidentified flying objects Friday through Sunday: the first over Prudhoe Bay, Alaska; the second over the Yukon Territory of Canada; and the third on Lake Huron. The third object landed on the Canadian side of Lake Huron, officials said.

Pentagon officials also acknowledged on Tuesday that the first missile fired by a US fighter jet over Lake Huron on Sunday missed the target.

What we know about the objects shot down over the United States and Canada

What happened? The U.S. military intercepted an unidentified flying object on February 10 over the Arctic Ocean near Alaska, another on February 11 over the Yukon Territory, and a third over Michigan on February 12. FEBRUARY. US and Canadian officials are still trying to identify and recover the objects.

Why were these objects shot down faster than the balloon? The Chinese spy balloon, which crossed the United States for days before being shot down, flew at 60,000 feet and posed no danger to planes. US officials said the three unidentified objects posed a very real threat to civilian aircraft, but did not send out communications signals.

How are the objects different from the spy balloon? US officials do not know what the objects are, let alone their purpose or who sent them. Officials said the objects over Alaska and the Yukon were smaller than the spy balloon. They also said the Yukon object was cylindrical, while the object over Michigan had an octagonal structure with hanging ropes.

Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters in Brussels that the missile that missed its target was now at the bottom of Lake Huron.

First shot missed. Second shot, General Milley said. We strive to ensure that the airspace is clear and the background is clear up to the maximum effective range of the missile. And in this case, the missiles land, or the missile lands, harmlessly in the water of Lake Huron.

Recovery units attempt to recover unidentified objects so intelligence officials can determine what they are. Recovery efforts are also underway for debris left behind after an F-22 shot down a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Feb. 4, and officials said Monday that crews recovered from Extensive debris from the craft which included a priority sensor and electronic parts.

Mr. Kirby’s comments came as senior officials in the Pentagon and the intelligence community, including General Glen D. VanHerck, head of the North American Aerospace Defense Command and the United States Northern Command United, traveled to the Capitol on Tuesday to deliver a similar message to the entire Senate. The briefing was the administration’s latest effort to update lawmakers on the strange downed floating objects in recent days.

But the admission that the administration had more questions than answers on three of the items sparked a fresh wave of frustration among lawmakers, who criticized not only the slow pace of recovery efforts, but also the administrations’ lack of clarity. on what was floating above their heads.

Everyone talks, acts like it’s the first time we’ve seen these things, said Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida. No, this is not the case. Mr. Rubio, the top Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, also questioned whether the craft should have been shot down.

He said recovering the debris alone would not provide a complete picture of what is happening in the skies above the United States.

The only way to get answers to this is not just to salvage what’s left, but to understand how it compares to the hundreds of other similar cases, Rubio said.

Sen. Mark Warner, a Democrat from Virginia who serves as the committee’s chairman, said governments’ tracking of airborne objects launched for legitimate purposes needs improvement, adding that there is no process as formal as it probably should be.

Warner said the administration needed to be much more aggressive in ensuring a much better notification process with authorities to log legitimate science, weather and other gear so officials know which outliers were potentially alarming.

The entire Senate was last briefed on the Chinese spy balloon less than a week ago, in a closed session that precipitated pointed questions from Democrats and Republicans about why why the craft had not been shot down as soon as it was detected in hovering flight. Alaska. Republicans walked out of Tuesday’s briefing, still wondering if administration officials were open with the information they provided to Congress, and wondering if their briefings should be so secretive.

Still, lawmakers shared the sentiment that the three airborne objects shot down since the spy balloon incident should be considered in a separate category.

The last three that were shot were very, very small objects, Sen. Jim Risch of Idaho, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said after Tuesday’s briefing. He noted that at least one of the three, however, carried a payload, although he did not specify the size.

Mr Kirby said the Federal Aviation Administration determined the objects were not operated by the US government. A possible explanation for the objects, he said, could be that they were operated by private companies or research institutes.

They will not rule out the possibility that these are simply balloons related to commercial or research entities and therefore benign, Mr Kirby said. This could very well be, or could emerge, as a primary explanation here.

But he said no company or other organization had contacted the government to say they were the owners of the downed items.

Helene Cooper contributed reporting.

