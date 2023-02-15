Will UK-EU relations get closer in the long run?





In his Change Europe report on the future of UK-EU relations, David Hayward recently responded to a question asked if the UK could see a closer relationship with the EU in the long run.

In a changing Europe, the UK’s recent report ‘Where next? The future of UK-EU relations argues persuasively that in the near future, changes in relations are likely to be slow and gradual, and will probably lead to (at best) some changes to post-Brexit trade and withdrawal agreements. Rather than more fundamental developments such as the joining of the EU and the UK into a single market.

It is difficult to agree with this conclusion. As the report points out, there appears to be little political space on either side of the channel for a major rethinking of the relationship. In the short term, it might be easier to imagine things getting worse if, for example, disputes over the Northern Ireland Protocol remain unresolved.

But what about the chances of a much closer relationship in the short term, but significant change in the long term? This is not to indulge in predicting the future. No crystal ball. However, the future is not completely unknowable because it bears traces of the present. As a result, looking at the currently available evidence, we can think of two different scenarios: a continuation of the current Brexit status quo, a gradual change, or a much closer relationship with the EU. Since the former is relatively well understood, this article will focus on the latter.

The strongest evidence for closure is the change in public opinion after the referendum. A recent poll showed that an average of 58% of the public favor rejoining the EU. This is because the views of former voters (and abstainers) have changed and older, often pro-Brexit voters have been demographically replaced by younger voters who are more likely to have voted to stay. A recent article claims that this demographic effect could explain about 35% of the decline in support for Brexit.

When faced with trade-offs related to joining a single market, for example freedom of movement or acceptance of rules, there are smart challenges to the depth and permanence of current voting. Painful negotiations, support for the Brexit status quo will rise. These types of claims may be true and are somewhat supported by more detailed polls, but there are two possible flaws.

First, the framework of trade-offs (e.g., potential economic gains versus freedom of movement) overfocuses on the dynamics of the 2016 referendum and thus risks misunderstanding subsequent (and future) changes in preferences. About Immigration.

Second, it is often assumed that future Brexit discussions will be balanced and fact-based, clearly communicating unavoidable technical challenges. It’s safe to say that the evidence for a more rational approach being adopted isn’t entirely clear.

But while it makes sense to treat today’s polls as evidence of the possibility of change in the future, it’s also true that much closer ties are unlikely in the near term. Therefore, it is necessary to examine why the current level of public support for Closer can continue in the long term. In this regard, three conditions can be considered necessary. (i) It appears that Brexit continues to not go well. . There is also a key underlying assumption that the EU (and the countries involved) will not act in a way that denies a closer relationship based on its legal and political interests.

In the short term, there is little evidence that Brexit will work better. The government has a number of Brexit-related initiatives, but for now it appears to be more focused on stabilizing the situation (through negotiations on the Northern Ireland Protocol, for example), and Labor is proposing various changes to the current agreement, but among these Neither seems to offer. A very important improvement.

It is also clear that there is a growing negative view of Brexit due to economic concerns related to Brexit itself and the general weakness of the economy. As a result, it’s reasonable to think that much better economic performance could lead to improved Brexit sentiment. However, the outlook for strong economic growth seems far from what the Bank of England’s recent Monetary Policy Report predicts a weak UK economic recovery.

High levels of discontent over Brexit may persist, but much closer ties with the EU require the necessary political space. It is worth emphasizing here that Labor as well as the Conservatives are adamantly opposed to major changes. This political consensus is a key driver of the view that only gradual movements are possible in the short term. However, it is reasonable to argue that if the Conservatives lose the next general election, a major barrier to change will be removed and that a Labor government will be more receptive to a shutdown if the status quo persists and a clear majority is unhappy with Brexit.

In conclusion, a much closer relationship with the EU can be expected in the long term. As a result, it’s best for both supporters and opponents of the Brexit status quo to take current polls very seriously. Of course, even if the conditions for change are maintained (or even deepened), it cannot determine whether the desire for change will outweigh the unavoidable concerns and difficulties, or will manifest itself in other ways.

Written by author and former investment banker David Hayward.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ukandeu.ac.uk/will-we-see-a-closer-uk-eu-relationship-in-the-long-term/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos