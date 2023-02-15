5 Facts About the US National Debt





Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., listens during a Republican-convened press conference to discuss ongoing debt ceiling negotiations at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 25, 2023. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden and the Republican-controlled House of Representatives appear to be on a collision course to raise the statutory national debt ceiling. House Republicans say they want Biden to agree to deep (but unspecified) spending cuts in exchange for an increase in the limit. But the president insisted that raising the limit that allows the government to continue to pay its obligations under the law on time should not be a fiscal bargaining chip.

Public concern about federal spending is on the rise. In a new Pew Research Center survey of the public’s political priorities, 57% of Americans cited cutting the budget deficit as a top priority for the president and Congress this year, up from 45% a year ago. Concern has risen among members of both parties, although Republicans and Republican-leaning independents are still much more likely than Democrats and Democrats (71% vs. 44%) to see deficit reduction as a top priority . (When the government spends more than it receives, it borrows to make up the difference. Debt can therefore be thought of as the cumulative sum of deficits from previous years that are still unpaid.)

Federal borrowing has already reached the current debt limit of $31.38 trillion, although Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said she can use various accounting maneuvers to postpone a government default for a few months. So far, neither the administration nor the House are moving from the positions they have established, so the stalemate continues.

With that in mind, here’s an introduction to the US National Debt. (For more on the legal debt limit, read Why Does the U.S. Have a Debt Limit, Anyway? below.)

Why does the US have a debt limit, anyway?

Apart from Denmark, the United States is the only country to have a law setting a specific monetary limit on its public debt. (Australia adopted such a limit during the global financial crisis of 2007-2009, only to repeal it a few years later.)

Some other countries have debt limits tied to their gross domestic product, which means that as their economies grow, the monetary value of the debt limit also increases. European Union member countries, for example, are supposed to keep their public debt at a maximum of 60% of GDP, although in practice many countries greatly exceed this limit and enforcement has been inconsistent. (The EU limit was suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic but is expected to return later this year.) And a handful of other countries, including Kenya and Malaysia, have laws limiting their public debt to one. percentage of GDP, although these limits rarely generate the kind of recurring political battles that the US debt limit provokes.

The United States has had public debt longer than it has been a country, but it has managed to get by without debt limits for more than a century and a half. Common practice was for Congress to authorize specific debt issues for specific purposes $11.25 million to fund the Louisiana Purchase, $500 million to fight the Civil War, $130 million to build the Panama Canal, etc. In addition to the size of the bond issue, Congress could also specify the denominations, interest rates, maturity dates, prepayment rules and other terms and conditions of the bonds.

But when the United States entered World War I in 1917, it was faced with the need to borrow unprecedented amounts of money. By the time the Treaty of Versailles officially ended the war in 1919, the United States had sold $21.5 billion in bonds, as well as $3.45 billion in short-term certificates, with maturities , interest rates, redemption rules and variable tax treatments. The administration and repayment of this debt proved too complex for Congress to micromanage.

The laws authorizing World War I bonds, primarily what became known as the Second Liberty Bond Act, originally set out in detail the terms and conditions of each bond issue. But throughout the 1920s and 1930s, as the various bond issues approached maturity and had to be either repaid or refinanced, Congress gave the Secretary of the Treasury more and more latitude to issue new and different types of bonds. short, medium and long-term debt securities. term on such terms as the Secretary considers best.

Gradually, the specifications of the Second Liberty Bond Act (which in modified form came to govern most government borrowing) were replaced by broad limits. In 1939, the few remaining limits were replaced by an overall ceiling of $45 billion that covered almost all of the public debt at the birth of the legal debt limit as we know it today.

The federal government’s total public debt stood at just under $31.46 trillion as of Feb. 10, according to the Treasury Department’s latest daily count. Almost all of this approximately $31.38 trillion debt is subject to the statutory debt limit, leaving only $25 million of unused borrowing capacity.

For several years, the country’s debt has exceeded its gross domestic product, which stood at $26.13 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2022. The debt-to-GDP ratio is a useful measure for analyzing debt over long periods, because it puts the debt in relative terms by comparing it to the size of the national economy. Seen in this light, debt as a percentage of GDP has gone through three major growth phases over the past few decades. These corresponded to periods when the federal government ran large budget deficits: the Reagan-Bush years of the 1980s and early 1990s; the 2008 financial crisis and subsequent Great Recession; and the pandemic-induced recession of 2020, when federal debt hit an all-time high of 134.8% of GDP. The ratio has since declined a bit but remains well above pre-pandemic levels.

While US government debt is perhaps the most widely held class of securities in the world, 21.8% of government debt, or $6.87 trillion, is owned by another branch of the federal government itself. This includes health insurance; specialized trust funds, such as those for highways and bank deposit insurance; and civil service and military retirement programs. But the largest part of these “intra-governmental assets” belongs to social security. At the end of January, the program’s retirement and disability trust funds together held more than $2.8 trillion in special non-traded Treasury securities, or 9% of total debt. (For many years, Social Security collected more in payroll taxes than it paid out in benefits; the law required the excess to be invested in Treasury bonds. This made Social Security, for a for a time, the largest creditor to the federal government.)

Today, the Federal Reserve is the largest holder of US public debt. While the Fed routinely buys and sells Treasury securities to execute monetary policy, it has purchased Treasuries in massive amounts during the COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to keep the US economy from collapsing under the pressure of closures and quarantines.

At its peak in April 2022, the Fed held more than $6.25 trillion in US government debt, more than double its holdings just before the pandemic hit the US in March 2020. Even though the Fed has began to reduce its holdings, it held nearly $6.1 trillion in government bonds, or nearly one-fifth of all government debt as of September 30, 2022, the most recent data available. A decade earlier, by contrast, the Fed’s share of debt was just under 11%. (Because the Fed is formally independent of the federal government, its reserve is not included among the intragovernmental holdings mentioned above.)

Debt servicing is one of the federal government’s largest expenditures. Net interest payments on the debt are estimated at $395.5 billion this fiscal year, or 6.8% of all federal spending, according to the Office of Management and Budget. That’s more than $100 billion more than the government plans to spend on veterans benefits and services and more than it will spend on elementary and secondary education, disaster relief, l agriculture, science and space programs, foreign aid, and natural resources and environmental protection combined. .

Debt service as a share of federal spending peaked at more than 15% in the mid-1990s, but generally falling interest rates have helped hold back payments even as the dollar amount continues to rise . In fiscal year 2021, the average interest rate on federal debt was at an all-time high of 1.605%. But with the Fed raising its key rate in an attempt to calm the economy, the United States began to pay more to borrow: the average interest rate on federal debt last year hit 2.07% .

Note: This is an update to an article originally published on October 9, 2013.

