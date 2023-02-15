US inflation and jobs reports show fastest recovery in 30 years under Biden





Cecilia Rouse is chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers.

These are extraordinary times for the US economy. Recent data suggests that our labor market remains strong even as inflationary pressures show signs of easing.

The jobs report released earlier this month suggested US employers added 517,000 jobs in January, well above what private forecasters expected. The unemployment rate in January was the lowest since 1969. More than 12 million jobs have been created since President Joe Biden took office.

Certainly, as we also learned today, inflation remains too high; its trajectory is likely to be somewhat choppy as global events continue to affect the price of commodities, especially food and energy. However, there are signs that inflation is slowing. Annual inflation in June 2022 was 9.1%; last month it had fallen to 6.4%. In fact, annual inflation has fallen for seven consecutive months.

At the same time, we have experienced the fastest recovery in jobs after a recession in the past three decades. While the Council of Economic Advisers, which I chair, is still cautious about one-month numbers, inflation and jobs reports and accompanying revisions bolster this administration’s economic strategy to bounce back after the global pandemic.

The labor market is an important indicator of the health of the overall economy, so the details of the jobs report are worth looking at. Employment growth in January was relatively broad-based, with larger gains in leisure and hospitality, health care, and professional and business services. Manufacturing jobs have now increased by more than 800,000 over the past two years. Average wages increased in January and inflation-adjusted wages are higher than last June.

Much of the job growth has been for the lowest earners, such as fast food workers. Workers returned to hospitals, nursing homes and long-term care facilities. The number of people who reported being absent from work due to illness fell by more than 2 million in January from a year ago.

In January, the jobless rate was 3.4%, with black unemployment and unemployment for workers without a high school diploma hitting near-record lows. And it was one of the fastest recoveries in prime-age labor force participation in history, with the labor force participation of women aged 25 to 54 almost back to where it was. pre-pandemic level.

The positive signs of our economy’s resilience are not just in the jobs report. Fourth quarter GDP showed an economy that continued to grow last year. Annual inflation has fallen every month for the past seven months. Since the beginning of the Biden administration, more than 10 million small businesses have been created. Initial jobless claims remain near historic lows.

In addition, thanks to a number of measures, families are doing better financially than before the pandemic. Americans still have about $1 trillion in extra savings from the pandemic. The average inflation-adjusted wealth of the middle class has increased by $65,000 per adult since the pandemic, and the wealth of the bottom half has more than doubled. These resources have contributed to continued growth in retail sales (adjusted for inflation) in 2022, and we see household spending on services like restaurants, live events and hairdressers starting to renormalize.

What does all this tell me? Our economy is stabilizing after the incredible shock of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is important to note that with the significant investments made in President Biden’s landmark legislation, the bipartisan Infrastructure Act, the CHIPS and Science Act and the Cutting Inflation Act, our economy is poised to move to strong and sustainable economic growth shared by all Americans.

These inputs into infrastructure, clean energy, healthcare and the digital economy are estimated to represent more than $3.5 trillion in public and private sector investment over the next decade. A key challenge moving forward is ensuring those dollars are spent wisely and effectively, which is why President Biden has assembled an “America Investment Cabinet” to focus on implementing these historic achievements.

But the job is not done. Our economy is sustained by its workers, and we need to ensure that they receive the support they need to engage in the labor market while taking care of their loved ones. To do this, it is essential to provide access to quality care for children and the elderly, as well as to guarantee paid leave for new parents, the sick or those with a sick relative, as all parents do. other advanced countries. Education and training to acquire skills are also essential to ensure that all workers are prepared for the jobs of tomorrow. Health insurance must be affordable so that all Americans have access to the care they need.

Thinking back to where we were when President Biden took office and the progress we’ve made is extraordinary. In March 2020, economic activity came to a sudden halt as people around the world took shelter to protect themselves from a new virus. We were never going to revive what was then a $22 trillion economy overnight, and bumps in the road to recovery were (and still are) inevitable. But the fact that we are almost back is a credit to the economic vision of this administration.

