Easter travel chaos could hit Heathrow airport after border forces attacked in February and March





Strikes at UK airports and ports are set to affect travelers in February, March and April.

Semi-annual leavers returning home between 17 and 20 February could be thrown into chaos as British border guards go on strike.

A further strike is planned for March 15 and will involve about 100,000 officials, including border guards at airports. More than 2,000 flights may be affected.

Heathrow is bracing for more disruption next month. Members of the British trade union Unite voted for strike action during the Easter holiday in April.

Where are the border guard raids taking place?

The Public and Commercial Services Union has announced that border guards at the ports of Dover, Calais, Coquelles and Dunkirk will go on strike on 17, 18, 19 and 20 February.

About 1,000 Public and Commercial Services (PCS) members in four ports in the UK will strike until 7am on 20 February due to disputes over salaries, jobs and working conditions.

Serwotka said “the border forces… strike will affect people returning from vacation for half a year”.

The Interior Department warned passengers to prepare for chaos, check travel agents’ latest advice and see how the strike could affect them.

A further strike was called for on 15 March. It is part of a broader strike by civil servants and may involve Border Guard workers at ports and airports including London Heathrow, Gatwick, Stansted, Manchester and Edinburgh.

“Responsibility for these strikes lies firmly at the feet of ministers who refuse to put money on the table,” said PCS Secretary General Mark Serwotka.

Heathrow strike on Easter could double down on airport chaos

Heathrow Airport next month could face more chaos over the Easter holiday if Unite members vote to strike over pay and conditions.

Heathrow Airport has committed total hypocrisy and is paying its CEO and senior managers phone numbers, but the employees who have made the company successful are being paid meagerly,” said Unite Executive Director Sharon Graham.

Voting open to more than 3,000 workers closes on March 17.

How has Border Protection affected your travels so far?

Last summer vacationers faced hours of delays at the Port of Dover due to staff shortages and slow border checks amid new Brexit controls.

Since Britain left the European Union in 2020, UK travelers will face stricter border checks when traveling across the continent. At Dover, French staff perform on the British side of the channel.

Serwotka added that while “untrained soldiers” were brought in to replace striking workers in the UK, the government would not be able to do this in France.

On February 1, Border Guard officers took part in a series of coordinated strikes involving teachers, civil servants and train drivers. About 500,000 workers took part.

Passport checks in Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester, Glasgow, Cardiff and Birmingham were affected during the Christmas Border Force strike. Border Force workers at New Haven Harbor in East Sussex were also included in the strike.

In response, the government conscripted more than 800 soldiers and civil servants to the staff gate.

Heathrow faced the challenge of recruiting and training up to 25,000 security-cleared staff prior to the festival. Passengers not eligible for eGates have longer wait times at border control.

Manchester Airport is recruiting 200 new security staff, but won’t start work until April 2023.

According to aviation analytics firm Cirium, more than 10,000 flights carrying up to 2 million passengers arrived at the affected airports during the strike.

How can governments reduce chaos?

“Soldiers, civil servants and volunteers across the government are being trained to assist border guards at airports and ports across the UK in the event of potential strike action,” the government said in a statement.

“The Border Force is prepared to deploy resources to meet critical needs and support the flow of travelers and goods across the border. But those entering the UK must be prepared for potential disruptions.”

However, military leaders said earlier strikes should not be thought of as “extra capacity” for striking workers.

“We’re busy and we’re doing a lot for our country,” Defense Chief of Staff Tony Radakin told the Sunday Telegraph. “We need to focus on our key roles.”

Are you at risk of problems with passport control?

Steve Dann argued that the safety and security of the border would be “non-negotiable” during the strike.

However, the union warned that soldiers are not adequately qualified to do these jobs. PCS said the Border Force members are “experts in their field and cannot be replaced by humans after just a few days of training.”

Why are border guards on strike?

The strike is part of a massive concerted action by thousands of government officials.

Members are demanding a 10% pay rise, citing an astonishing 10.6% inflation.

PCS General Secretary Mark Serwotka said the strike would cause “significant disruption” but added that the cost of living crisis left workers “desperate” to go on strike.

He said, “Union members use the food bank, but we cannot turn on the heating immediately, so we have no choice but to take action.”

“The government can stop the strike tomorrow by putting money on the table.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euronews.com/travel/2023/02/14/uk-border-force-is-threatening-a-holiday-strike-heres-what-that-means-for-your-christmas-t The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos