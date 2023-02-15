US renews warning it will defend Philippines after China spat





MANILA, Philippines — The United States has renewed a warning that it will defend its treaty ally if Philippine forces come under attack in the disputed South China Sea, after a Chinese coast guard vessel allegedly hit a patrol vessel Filipino with a military-grade laser that briefly blinded some of his crew.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. summoned Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian to Manila on Tuesday to express deep concern over the increasing frequency and intensity of China’s actions against the Philippine Coast Guard and fishermen. Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil said without giving further details.

The Foreign Ministry separately sent a strong diplomatic protest to the Chinese Embassy condemning the Chinese vessel’s tailing, harassment, dangerous maneuvers, weapons-grade lasers and illegal radio challenges.

The incident took place on February 6 when the Chinese Coast Guard vessel fired high quality lasers to prevent the Philippine patrol vessel BRP Malapascua from approaching Second Thomas Shoal during a resupply mission for the Philippine forces there. , according to Filipino officials.

China claims the South China Sea virtually in its entirety, putting it on a collision course with other claimants. Chinese naval forces have been accused of using military-grade lasers against Australian military aircraft patrolling the South China Sea and other Pacific locations.

Despite friendly overtures to Beijing from former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and his successor, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who met Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing in January, tensions have persisted, deepening the military alliance between the Philippines and the United States.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Monday that a Philippine Coast Guard vessel entered Chinese waters without permission. Chinese coastguard vessels responded with professionalism and restraint at the site in accordance with Chinese law and international law, he said, without giving further details or mentioning the use of the laser.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said China’s unsafe operational behavior directly threatens regional peace and stability, undermines freedom of navigation in the South China Sea as guaranteed by the international law and undermines the rules-based international order.

The United States stands with our Filipino allies, Price said in a statement.

He said an armed attack on Philippine armed forces, government vessels or aircraft, including those of the Coast Guard in the South China Sea, would invoke US mutual defense commitments under a treaty. of 1951. The treaty obliges the allies to defend each other in the event of external attack.

Besides China and the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei also have overlapping claims to the resource-rich and busy waterway where much of the world’s trade and oil passes.

Washington does not claim the disputed sea, but has deployed forces to patrol the waters to promote freedom of navigation and overflight movements that have angered Beijing, which has warned Washington to stop meddling in what ‘he said to be a purely Asian dispute.

The contested waters have become a volatile front in the wider US-China rivalry in Asia and beyond.

Price said the Chinese Coast Guard’s provocative and dangerous conduct interfered with lawful Philippine operations in and around Second Thomas Shoal.

In July, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on China to comply with a 2016 arbitration award that invalidated Beijing’s vast territorial claims in the South China Sea and warned that Washington was obligated to defend the Philippines under the Mutual Defense Treaty.

On Monday, Price reiterated that the legally binding decision underscored that China has no legal maritime claim to the Second Thomas Shoal. China has long rejected the decision and continues to defy it.

The Philippines has filed nearly 200 diplomatic protests against China’s aggressive actions in disputed waters in 2022 alone.

Associated Press writer Matthew Lee in Washington, DC, contributed to this report.

