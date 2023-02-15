Ford cuts 1,300 jobs in Britain





Martin Sander, general manager of Ford Model e Europe, announced that the brand will cut 1,300 jobs in the UK as part of a broader European restructuring that will cut a total of around 3,800 staff as it continues to focus on its push towards full electrification. I did. today.

Ford executives explained they would eliminate about 3,800 jobs in Europe. Most of these job losses come from product development, and Sander confirmed that it plans to scale up European engineering, cutting around 2,800 jobs by 2025.

The shift is said to have been made by moving to an all-electric powertrain and significantly reducing the complexity of Ford vehicles and operations. VW’s deal with Blue Oval to share technology on its MEB platform for passenger vehicles is a key driver in Ford’s engineering work increasingly focusing on the ‘top hat’ bodywork that is placed on this foundation.

Of these 2,800 engineering jobs, 1,700 will come from Germany, 1,000 from the UK and another 100 from other locations across Europe, Sander said. A further 1,000 jobs will be cut in managed services at Ford, which is spread across Europe, and 300 of these roles based in the UK will reduce the total number of job losses in the UK to 1,300.

Ford Job Cuts Breakdown

product development

management function

gun

germany

1700

600

2300

uk

1000

300

1300

rest of europe

100

100

200

gun

2800

1000

3800

Ford will retain a workforce of 3,400 across Europe in engineering focused on creating services linked to vehicle design and development.

Sander said: We need to make the way we use our overall engineering capacity in Europe more efficient. You can use our global platform and share your skills globally to improve overall efficiency. We build on the core technology provided by Ford of the United States and can specifically modify it to compete successfully in the European market.

Sander spoke about the future state of Ford and how the job cuts fit into plans previously announced by the brand. There is no change in our strategy. On the passenger car side, we will compete with a smaller, more focused portfolio of cars clearly inspired by American heritage and highly differentiated electric vehicles in a competitive market. We are committed to Europe and are committed to building a thriving business for our engineers, suppliers, dealers and most importantly for our customers and the communities in which we operate across Europe.

However, we must respond to changing market conditions, increasing material costs, energy costs and the entry of more and more competitors into the market. geopolitical headwinds as well as economics.

Building on these pillars, delivering a sustainable and profitable future for Ford Europe will require growth-based actions and changes in the way vehicles are developed, built and sold, which will impact the organizational structure, talent and skills required for the future. . We need a lighter, more competitive cost structure across Europe.

Ford President emphasized the global role the R&D center plays for Ford, explaining that the brand’s technology center in Dunton, Essex, UK will continue to exist. We are absolutely confident that the Dunton team in the UK will be able to do this. future job. Very clearly yes.

Ford recently announced that it will return to Formula One after 22 years for the 2026 season as an engine supplier to the Red Bull team.

Buy or sell a car? Get a quick and accurate assessment using our assessment tool…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.autoexpress.co.uk/ford/359645/ford-cut-least-1000-jobs-uk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos