Bitcoin Price Recovers to $22,000 Despite Less Volatile US CPI Reaction





Bitcoin (BTC) surged above $22,000 after Wall Street opened on Feb. 14 as crucial US inflation data gave mixed results.

BTC/USD 1 hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingViewBTC Price Hits Five-Day CPI Highs

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView tracked BTC/USD as it twice tested hourly multi-week lows before reversing higher.

The pair saw flash volatility in line with expectations when January’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers hit, which was repeated early in trading on Wall Street.

Still within a tight trading range, however, Bitcoin’s reaction was actually quite subdued, with up and down moves only involving several hundred dollars at a time.

This mirrored the CPI data itself, which was broadly in line with market expectations. A moderate exception was the year over year, which ran hot at 0.2% above the 6.2% forecast.

US inflation mixed, market commentator Holger Zschaepitz wrote, partly as part of a backlash on social media.

US inflation mixed. Jan CPI was in line with St on the MoM basis, with +0.5% in title and +0.4% in base. On an annual basis, things have moved a little, with +6.4% of title (against +6.5% in December but ahead of Sts +6.2%) and +5.6% of base (against +5 .7% but ahead of Sts +5.5%). (@knowledge_vital) pic.twitter.com/do5yNoEyIa

— Holger Zschaepitz (@Schuldensuehner) February 14, 2023

Crypto circles also noted the lack of panic, which accompanied the reaction of crypto markets.

This appears to be one of the least volatile market reactions to the US CPI since 2022, investment research resource Game of Trades commented.

With few clues coming from the macro, Bitcoin traders have therefore looked to the potential highs and lows of the range to determine future price action in the near term.

Tight daily range at the moment, Crypto Chase summarized alongside an explanatory chart.

I think we will eventually interact with the red box and liquidity below. I would watch the red box shorts and longs after sweeping the 20.3K liquidity. BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: Crypto Chase/Twitter

Fellow trader Skew added that whales reduced their long exposure to BTC after printing.

$BTC Perp CVD Buckets & Delta OrdersMarket is definitely biased towards holding short positions. Some whales reduced long positions after the CPI. pic.twitter.com/fogJG1XxkJ

— Bias (@52kskew) February 14, 2023

Previously, monitoring of resource material indicators revealed whales setting up what it looked like a trap for retail investors.

#FireCharts shows #Bitcoin whales trying to lure retail higher ahead of #CPI as purple whales sell into retail supply liquidity. Also note that the buy wall has moved back into the $24.4k range in 2 levels. If the high of $6 million is reached, I expect the lower $18 million to be all-in. #NFA pic.twitter.com/sG3O9IzXhC

— Materials Indicators (@MI_Algos) February 14, 2023 DXY Forms Continued Attention

On stocks, an equally lackluster response to the CPI saw the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite Index both open flat.

Related: First ever weekly death 5 things to know about Bitcoin this week

The U.S. dollar index (DXY), of particular attention to some heading into a week of macro data releases, briefly rose above 103.5 before returning to base.

US Dollar Index (DXY) 1 hour candle chart. Source: Trading View

I said to keep an eye on DXY. It almost hit the green box and bounced. In case it starts going up, bearish for crypto imo, popular Crypto trader Ed wrote in part of his latest Twitter updates.

Annotated chart of the US Dollar Index (DXY). Source: Crypto Ed/Twitter

The views, thoughts and opinions expressed herein are the sole authors and do not necessarily reflect or represent the views and opinions of Cointelegraph.

