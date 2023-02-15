More than drama: What are British film financiers looking for in a post-corona world? | characteristic





What do international buyers want and what projects are British film financiers ready to support? With Berlin’s approach to the European film market, British film financiers are cautious about what they are willing to invest in, while eager to find projects they can back.

Stephen Kelliher, managing director of Bankside Films, a London-based sales and finance company, says the market has almost completely turned its back on drama. Anything with some kind of gloomy theme. Even if the film turns out to be the best possible version of itself, making it to A-list festivals and winning critical acclaim, everything that distributors might find audiences challenging has become very difficult.

Kelliher added that what continues to work well are genre films. Especially if the film is delivered with a noble, sophisticated and unique voice.

Horrors, thrillers and romantic comedies can still be popular too. Really, anything but drama.

Projects don’t have to be in the high budget range or lead by a cast. As long as the concept is compelling enough and has a strong filmmaking team behind it, financiers will bite the bait.

Kelliher cites the Australian-produced horror Talk To Me. The film is the perfect template from which British producers can study and the culmination of a type of film in action, screened as a Berlin special following its vibrant Sundance launch. Directed by Australian newcomers Daniel and Michael Philippou, the film was made on a modest budget and lacks a major star, but is produced by the established production house of Sydney-based Causeway Films. A24 has acquired the North American rights and plans for a 2000-screen release later this year.

Matthew Wilkinsons Stigma Films, which produced Romola Garais Amulet, and Leonora Darby, Mark Lane and James Harris Tea Shop Productions, which has credits including Into The Deep and 47 Meters Down, are the type of UK production company with Head Gear Films Managing Director. Phil Hunt says he wants to get involved more and more.

When we had one of their projects done, it was very favorable. Because we know they’re just prolific in budget and production services and debt financing, says Hunt.

Fewer players than before the pandemic are now active in the UK film funding space. Over the past decade, several familiar names have stopped investing, such as Aramid, Future Film, and The Fyzz Facility. Others failed to raise new funding, withdrew from the market, or changed from investment firms to direct production firms.

It’s getting more and more difficult. As far as I am on the investment side of things, there are few of us around, admits Hunt.

In my conversations with my producer and financier friends, finishing a film has definitely become more difficult in the past 12 months. Many projects are unlikely to be successful. [financing] Paul Hillier, Director of Media, Film & TV at Tysers Insurance Brokers, says the gap can be closed to a level acceptable to the market.

festival support

Some question whether major film festivals are sufficiently supporting up-and-coming talent.

Film festivals, of course, have financial problems and need to organize a certain number of high-profile releases, but we want to return to a place where we discover films and oxygenate new voices, not as a springboard for films that have already been pre-sold. says Peter Touche, Senior Investment Director, Media, for Ingenious, the recently released film by Frances OConnors Emily and Florian Zellers The Son.

He hopes this will change as the industry emerges from the pandemic. Last year’s TIFF seemed to be full of films that had already been pre-sold in the US. Less recently at Sundance and even less so at upcoming Berlin, he says, but there seem to be very few English-language films.

In fact, the other side of the coin is that the festival risks moving away from the market if the films it chooses are too esoteric for mainstream audiences.

Fortunately, British producers, broadcasters and public funders (BBC Film, Film 4, BFI) are still actively supporting new talent and the type of drama that other financiers are wary of.

The most active companies alongside Head Gear are Great Point Media, Creativity Capital, Silver Reel, Media Finance Capital, Piccadilly Pictures, Ingenious, Ashland Hill Media Finance, and Calculus Creative Content EIS Fund.

Financing is provided by several dealerships and distributors, including Bankside, Path, Studiocanal, Signature, Electric Shadow, Anton, Independent and Kaleidoscope. Film Constellation has its own financing and has provided support for titles such as The Tutor, Coup, Dance First and Haunted Heart.

Ingenious Touche says the environment for the independent film sector is more challenging than ever due to a combination of production cost inflation, rising interest rates and an understandable reluctance of older audiences to return to theaters.

Ingenious recently produced some of the best films on Netflix with Bank Of Dave starring Rory Kinnear and Phoebe Dynevor.

demand for content

Even though dramas are struggling in the indie film market, demand for content is still strong. The best place to go is a sales company, Hunt advises UK producers looking to get it done on a budget. Not only do they sometimes put in some of their own cash, but most importantly, they know how and where to go to people with their cash.

Late last year, London- and Singapore-based 108 Media acquired British film finance company Piccadilly Pictures to launch Piccadilly Pictures APAC. Creative IP infrastructure by creating a new content investment fund for the pan-Asian region based in Singapore, with UK and European activities that will continue to be overseen by Piccadilly co-founders Christopher Fig and Robert Whitehouse.

It remains to be seen what level of support the reimagined outfit will provide British producers. None of the company representatives were available for interview.

Zurich-based Silver Reel is an example of a financier now seeking more direct control over the projects it invests in.

sometimes [in the past] We did 4 or 5 films a year. that’s none of our business [now]. Only take on projects that you can actively produce or co-produce. We always need some level of control and we will always be creatively involved. CEO Claudia Bluemhuber says we got to work directly.

Bluemhuber added that the company is actively seeking projects involving British talent, especially in the UK, for both film and television.

Silver Reels’ recent credits include Paradise Highway starring Morgan Freeman and Juliette Binoche, Shattered starring John Malkovich and Frank Grillo, and British co-production Fallen. Currently developing a new British family film, Robin And The Hood, with Matt Williams from Future Artist Entertainment.

In contrast, Ashland Hill Media Finance, based in London and Los Angeles, remains primarily a lender. Founded last year by Joe Simpson, Simon Williams and Jonathan Bros, the company has a line of capital available in undisclosed US funds.

We do senior lending, so we’ve loaned against distribution contracts and we’ve loaned against production incentives, tax credits, etc. We also do some gap financing, Simpson explained, which he explains is the company’s long-standing film financing model.

Simpson thinks reports of the demise of the independent finance model are greatly exaggerated, pointing to the staggering number of projects that cross his desk. If you have a reliable financial plan, you are absolutely here to work with UK production and sales companies, he says.

Ashland Hill recently financed Neil Marshall’s new 5m crime thriller Duchess starring Charlotte Kirk and produced by Emily Corcoran and Kristyna Sellnerova for Cork Films. However, he also portrayed the Duchess as an outlier. In most films, Ashland Hill appears in a later stage.

We’re a finance company, not a production company, Simpson says. Our evaluation criteria are determined by what the deal looks like and how reliable the financing plan is.

The company’s biggest project to date is The Crow, which was sold by FilmNation and provided a $31 million loan. We expect to close 20 to 25 deals this year and inject $200 million in the process. Fully financed on some titles, but only if the collateral being loaned is strong enough.

The minimum loan size is usually around $2 million, so Simpson says it’s not a company that invests in low-budget art-house films. However, it has recently been supporting British productions such as the shark movie Deep Fear.

With financiers still willing to support the right projects and genre being the most successful space, the lines between genre and drama are and will be blurring rapidly.

The more you can encapsulate what your idea is, the more commercial your project will be, says Hunt of a market where concept is definitely king.

