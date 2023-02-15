Will a deal with Britain allow Kyiv to make Western weapons in Ukraine?





British military arms executives reportedly traveled to Kiev to discuss setting up a joint venture to manufacture British military weapons and military vehicles in Ukraine. Analysts agree that such a deal is in the cards and that such a deal will ease the burden on arms supplies to Kiev, as Britain is a key partner in Ukraine due to its close relationship. But analysts don’t expect the Russian airstrikes to be a near-term game changer, especially as long as they threaten Ukrainian arms factories.

The Telegraph reported that executives from a British defense firm are in talks with Kiev to allow British-designed weapons and military vehicles to be manufactured under license in Ukraine.

Such a deal would take an already close defensive relationship to the next level. As the second largest arms donor to Kiev, Britain has been particularly generous with arms supplies to Ukraine. Ukrainian soldiers shout God Save The Queen! While firing British-donated NLAW missiles at Russian tanks in the early stages of the war.

The British government also underscored its support for Ukraine by visiting Ukraine to great fanfare in Kyiv shortly after then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s two visits and incumbent Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s entry into Downing Street.

UK-Ukraine Special Relations

The Telegraph reported that arms companies in other European countries are also discussing potential licensing deals with Kyiv, but analysts expect Ukraine to prioritize Britain.

In Glasgow, Russo-Ukrainian war expert Huseyn Aliyev said Britain was the prime candidate because of the “very close military cooperation between Britain and Ukraine that continued under Johnson and Sunak, which is very popular in Ukraine.” university.

Of course, Britain is not the only European country sending arms to Ukraine. Germany announced in late January that it would send Ukrainian Leopard tanks, which are deemed particularly suited for winter warfare. However, this U-turn followed a month in which Berlin upset Kyiv by rejecting its demands for the Leopards, and more than a week after Britain became the first Western country to agree to send Ukrainian tanks by announcing that it would provide Challengers to Kyiv.

Ukraine was equally unimpressed with French President Emmanuel Macron’s statement in June that Russia should not be insulted. So when Macron invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the Lyse Palace on Wednesday evening, Zelensky had to make it clear he understood that Macron was fully on board, said FRANCE 24 International Affairs editor Angela Diffley.

Zelensky’s late-night dinner with Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz entered his itinerary at the last minute after he chose London for his second overseas trip after staying in Washington in December. Downing Street, Westminster Hall, Buckingham Palace.

Indeed, comparing Britain to Germany and France has fueled Ukraine’s desire to prioritize Britain as an arms manufacturing partner, Aliyev said. He said they did not supply arms with the same level of zeal as Britain.

The US would have already been approved.

However, despite all the strength of Anglo-Ukrainian relations, there is no doubt that Washington is Kiev’s most important partner. The US hegemon is by far Ukraine’s biggest arms supplier, but the White House has sometimes stressed that there is no blank check for Kiev because Ukraine does not want the conflict to escalate to the point of triggering World War III. During Zelensky’s visit to the White House, President Joe Biden adamantly refused to send U.S. long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine, particularly capable of hitting targets deep within Russia.

Incorporating the United States is therefore critical to Ukraine’s plans to build Western-designed weapons on its soil. “This will play a major role in Kyiv’s selection of London as its venture’s most important partner,” said Jeff Hawn, a non-resident fellow at the New Lines Institute, a US geopolitical research center. It counted because engaging Britain is a way to facilitate US intervention, he said.

In any case, the US appears to have already approved the UK-Ukraine arms license agreement, Aliyev said. Manufacturing Western-designed weapons on Ukrainian soil would be most obviously aligned with Washington’s priorities. Because, like its NATO allies, the United States has been running out of stocks to support Ukraine much faster than defense contractors can replenish their weapons. Indeed, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned on Monday that the alliance must increase ammunition production amid depleted stockpiles.

A possible deal with a British business is exactly the kind of thing Washington wants to see, Hawn stressed. Arming Ukraine would make it self-sufficient and integrated into the Western defense sphere when the United States has much larger stockpiles than it would have liked.

Aliyev added that having Western weapons produced closer to the front would also significantly ease the logistical burden inherent in getting abundant American weapons to the other side of Europe.

But the United States is unlikely to share with Ukraine the secret technology behind some of the most sophisticated weapons, such as military drones, Aliyev warned. He said any deal to build Western-style weapons in Ukraine would involve things like artillery and armored vehicles. It doesn’t necessarily have to be seen as an escalation of the conflict, but primarily as a step to simplify logistics.

fall behind in the arms race

In light of this, arms license agreements will not be a game changer for Ukraine, stressed Aliyev. But it will still give it a significant advantage, and experts agree that anything that allows Ukraine to get its hands on more weapons will be vital to the military effort.

Aliyev pointed out that Ukrainians could gain a lot from having Western-quality weapons on their soil without having to rely on rare deliveries from Western partners.

The supply of aging ammunition is one of Kiev’s most pressing problems, and Ukraine and its partners rely on distant countries such as South Korea and Pakistan as sources of artillery ammunition. And Russia has a long history of using overwhelming artillery to win militarily, a tactic dating back to Tsarist times. Moscow’s most recent successful deployment was in the Battle of Sieverodonetsk in eastern Ukraine last June.

Today, Aliyev noted, Ukraine is still significantly ahead of Russia in the arms race. Russia is still far ahead of Ukraine in the number of tanks, armored vehicles, helicopters and fighters. It will take Ukraine quite a while to catch up, depending on what happens to Russia’s military arms build, which is suffering from a shortage of components imported from the West. You’re still getting these imports from China, but not at the same level.

danger

Building weapons is not only lucrative, but can also be of military benefit to Ukraine. After the fall of communism, there was plenty of spare capacity left.

Ukraine had an extensive military-industrial complex during the Soviet era, which suffered greatly after the Cold War, losing key customers and being pillaged by the oligarchs. said. Aliyev added that a licensing deal with a country like the UK would be a huge opportunity for the war-torn economy of Ukraine.

But the idea of ​​all the defense industry infrastructure operating in Ukraine points to the biggest problem hanging over licensing agreements. Such factories would be within range of Russian airstrikes.

When we talk about the UK, holding a Western company is high risk. [the biggest British defence company] Hawn said BAE Systems has a plant in Ukraine. They will be heavily defended, but Russia is deploying systems that can reach anywhere within Ukraine, even if they are not always accurate.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s manufacturing infrastructure is not well-suited to complex defense projects that typically take years to become operational. Hawn said Ukraine is well-suited to manufacturing simple systems such as ammunition relatively quickly, but advanced equipment is more of a long-term prospect.

Analysts therefore expect Ukraine to first focus on lower-tech types of equipment before building more advanced production if the war is going well enough.

Ukrainian manufacturing may have to start outside its territory, with workers commuting to neighboring allies under the security umbrella brought by NATO members. I expect Ukrainian production to start in Poland near the border and then move to Ukraine when it becomes safer as the conflict nears completion. It’s easier to hide and move on, Aliyev said. Then later in the war, he concluded, we might see all-out high-tech production on Ukrainian soil.

