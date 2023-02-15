Almost 2 out of 5 people in a relationship in the UK admit to financial infidelity.





Overall, 38% of people in relationships admit to having secret accounts or money hidden from their partners that they don’t know about. On average, these individuals have more than 1,600 hidden savings. Half of 55-year-olds with secret accounts have 2,000 couples kicked out About 5% say they argue about finances daily More than 1 in 10 (12%) say money arguing has increased significantly since the cost of living crisis 27% argue over bills and 18% over excessive debt

A recent study by Aviva, a leading UK wealth and retirement solutions provider, found that nearly two in five people in the UK who are married or in a relationship committed financial infidelity this Valentine’s Day.

Financial infidelity is often defined as dishonesty involving personal finance between two people in a relationship and includes deceit such as holding secret credit cards or savings accounts, lying about debts or gambling, and hiding purchases from partners.

A large percentage of respondents (26%) said they fight about money at least once a week, and about 5% of them admit to fighting about money every day.

While more than two-thirds (67%) of couples have a joint current account and half (51%) have a joint savings account, 38% of those surveyed admitted that the other half had money hidden away that they did not know about. I did. On average, each of these secret savings is over $1,600. A third (32%) claim to have more than 2,000 in a rainy day account, including half (50%) over the age of 55.

When asked why they have their money in secret accounts, nearly a third (32%) agree they want to maintain control/independence over their finances. A quarter (25%) want their partners to be able to deal with them without them knowing. And a similar number (24%) said they pay for their children’s education/first car/first flat. Sadly, 1 in 5 (21%) say it’s a precaution in case their marriage breaks down, and 15% will have to pay for it. Debt hidden from partners.

Hiding savings or debt from your partner can be a source of great tension and can seriously sabotage your long-term financial goals and ambitions.

Avivas research also shows that money is a common cause of tension in a marriage or relationship. A large percentage of respondents (26%) say they fight about money at least once a week, and about 5% of them admit to fighting about money every day. 27% of people argue about bills and 18% argue about too much debt.

A third (34%) say the cost-of-living crisis has increased these constant arguments about money, and more than one in 10 (12%) perceive that disagreement has increased significantly.

Alistair McQueen, Head of Savings and Retirement at Aviva, said, “Money is often a taboo subject in relationships and can sometimes be difficult to rationally discuss. Hiding savings or debt from your partner can be a source of great tension and can seriously sabotage your long-term financial goals and ambitions.

Being open, honest, and transparent about your finances with your partner can help you avoid problems in the future. When making decisions about long-term financial goals, such as when you can afford retirement or whether to downsize your home, it can be important to have a general view of how much you spend each month along with overall debt or savings across households. We release some capital to help our children.

Whether you want to know how to pay off your debt, find the best savings rate, consolidate your pension book, or find the most tax-efficient way to invest your money, it’s important to seek out the right advice to make sure you’re aware of all your options.

Helpful Hints Set common goals: Set common short- and long-term financial goals. What future expenses will you incur, such as trips to your child’s school, vacations, mortgage payments, car purchases/services, etc., and how do you plan to pay for them? Are you in debt? How/when will you pay? When do you both want to retire/are you doing well with your pension savings? Discuss Income and Expenses: Discuss how you split your income/income and monthly household expenses. 16% of arguments between couples are about how much each person should contribute to household expenses, vacations, car service, gas, etc. Emergency Fund: Think of an emergency fund for illness, layoffs, or unexpected expenses. Where possible, financial advisors recommend keeping about six times your monthly expenses as an emergency fund in an easily accessible cash account. Stop Debt Ruining Your Relationship: Talk honestly and openly about any debt you may have—credit card, store card, and gambling debt—and make a plan to consolidate and pay off as soon as possible. If debt is an issue, there are a number of completely free, confidential and impartial services available to help. Organizations like StepChange, Money Advice Service, and CAP are all qualified to point you in the right direction. Keep Talking: Have regular conversations about income, expenses, ancillary expenses, financial priorities, emergency funds, savings, debt, and where you expect your money to go. Manage your budget together. Seek guidance or expert advice: Get unbiased guidance about your money, pension or debt from the government freeMoneyHelperservice. If you are looking for personal financial advice, we recommend that you seek out a professional financial advisor. Advisors may charge for services, but this will be adjusted according to individual circumstances. For those over 50 and considering a pension option, government-sponsored Pension Wise can provide free guidance. Prepare for the Worst: None of us want to expect the worst, but being prepared can give you peace of mind. One of the best gifts you can give your partner this Valentine’s Day is to make sure you have a will and that your pension, health and life insurance beneficiaries are up to date. methodology:

The survey was conducted on Censuswide among 1288 respondents who were in a relationship/married between 13.01.23 and 17.01.23. Censuswide adheres to and employs members of the Market Research Society, members of The British Polling Council, based on ESOMAR principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aviva.com/newsroom/news-releases/2023/02/almost-two-in-five-people-in-a-relationship-in-the-uk-admit-to-financial-infidelity/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

