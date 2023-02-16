US on track to add $19 trillion in new debt over 10 years





WASHINGTON The United States is on track to add nearly $19 trillion to its national debt over the next decade, $3 trillion more than expected, due to rising payment costs interest, veterans’ health care, retiree and military benefits, the Congressional Budget Office said Wednesday.

The new forecast predicts a $1.4 trillion gap this year between what the government spends and what it takes in in tax revenue. Over the next 10 years, deficits will average $2 trillion a year as tax revenues fail to keep pace with the rising costs of Social Security and Medicare benefits for babies. retired boomers.

To put these numbers into context, the total amount of debt held by the public will equal the total annual output of the US economy in 2024, rising to 118% of the economy by 2033.

The nonpartisan Congressional budget expert now expects the U.S. economy to barely grow this year, after adjusting for inflation, and the unemployment rate to top 5%, before growth picks up again in the year next. He attributes the slowing growth to the Federal Reserve’s campaign to control inflation by raising interest rates, which aims to cool the economy and the labor market.

The updated projections could fuel a partisan debate between President Biden and Republicans over taxes, spending and the nations debt ceiling. Republican lawmakers are refusing to raise the limit that caps the total amount of money the federal government is allowed to borrow to meet its financial obligations unless Mr. Biden agrees to significant but unspecified spending cuts. Mr. Biden has repeatedly said he will not negotiate raising the borrowing limit, which simply allows the government to pay for spending that Congress has already authorized.

Republican resistance to raising the limit threatens to trigger a financial crisis and recession if the government is unable to pay all of its bills on time.

What is Inflation? Inflation is a loss of purchasing power over time, which means your dollar won’t go as far tomorrow as it did today. It is usually expressed as the annual change in prices of common goods and services such as food, furniture, clothing, transport and toys.

What causes inflation? This may be the result of growing consumer demand. But inflation can also rise and fall based on developments that have little to do with economic conditions, such as limited oil production and supply chain issues.

Is inflation bad? It depends on the circumstances. Rapid price increases mean trouble, but moderate price increases can lead to higher wages and job growth.

Can inflation affect the stock market? Rapid inflation is usually a problem for stocks. Financial assets in general have historically performed poorly during inflationary booms, while tangible assets like homes have held their value better.

The budget office said in a separate report Wednesday that such a crisis could strike as soon as July and possibly even sooner if lawmakers do not agree to raise the $31.4 trillion limit, which the government has announced. technically reached last month.

If the debt ceiling is not raised or suspended before the extraordinary measures are exhausted, the government will not be able to pay its obligations, the CBO said. As a result, the government would have to delay payments for certain activities, default on its debts, or both.

Nothing in the report indicated that the size of the federal debt was holding back economic growth or would do so anytime soon. But officials warned that in the longer term, policymakers would have to change the fiscal trajectory of nations, which could come from raising taxes, cutting spending or both.

Over the long term, our projections suggest that changes in fiscal policy need to be made to address rising interest costs and mitigate other adverse consequences of high and growing debt, the director of the budget office wrote. , Phillip L. Swagel, in a letter. accompanying the report.

While Republican lawmakers blamed Mr. Biden and Democrats for rising deficits, the report makes it clear that bipartisan legislation and Fed interest rate hikes are to blame for rising debt projections.

Newly enacted legislation over the past nine months will add about $1.5 trillion to accumulated deficits over the next decade, the budget office said. More than half of this increase comes from a single law: an extension of health care benefits for military veterans who have been exposed to toxic combustion fireplaces. That bill passed the House and Senate overwhelmingly, with the majority of Republicans in both houses voting yes.

The legislation makes it easier for veterans who believe they were exposed to toxins while serving to receive medical benefits, effectively presuming that any US service member stationed in a combat zone for the past 32 years could have been exposed. . It also provides a dedicated funding stream to treat ailments related to these exposures.

Another $550 billion in additional deficits is attributable to increased military spending, which also enjoys strong bipartisan support.

By contrast, the budget office said the climate, tax and health care bill signed by Mr. Bidens, which passed with only Democratic votes, would modestly reduce deficits over the next decade. This is because bill spending and tax credits have been more than offset by his corporate and high income tax increases, as well as his efforts to reduce government spending on prescription drugs for retirees.

Despite those findings, Republican leaders in the House called the report evidence of overspending by Mr. Biden and his party. The report shows the damage of Democratic spending on the national debt is worse than we thought, said Rep. Jodey Arrington of Texas, who chairs the budget committee.

President Kevin McCarthy of California said in a Twitter post that a blank check for more spending would destroy our country. This is why we must negotiate a responsible increase in the debt ceiling that will put our finances in order.

Mr. Biden hit back at Republicans on debt on Wednesday, pointing to new House majority plans to extend expiring tax cuts enacted under Mr. Trump and repeal tax increases on high earners and corporations that Mr. Biden signed into law last year, which he said would add $3 trillion to deficits.

Addressing unionized workers in Lanham, Maryland, Mr Biden said Republicans were threatening to end much of the bipartisan achievements of the past two years.

Some of our Republican friends in the House are talking about holding the economy hostage, he said. I will not negotiate whether or not we pay our debt. I will not let this nation fail.

Here’s the deal, the president added. If Republicans were trying to take health care away from people, drive up costs for middle-class families, and push Americans into poverty, I’m going to stop them.

Americas The $31.4 trillion national debt is the product of political choices and economic shocks, much of it since the turn of the century, when the federal government last spent less money than it needed. received in tax revenue. Tax cuts enacted by Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald J. Trump have reduced government revenue. The wars in Iraq and Afghanistan started under Mr. Bush have not been compensated by tax increases. Mr. Obama, Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden enacted billions of dollars in emergency spending to fight the financial crisis of 2008 and the pandemic recession of 2020.

The new report confirms what analysts have been predicting for years: that the costs of providing Social Security and Medicare benefits to retiring baby boomers are set to rise rapidly over the coming decade.

The warning is that the fiscal trajectory is unsustainable, Swagel told reporters during a Wednesday afternoon briefing.

The director of the budget office also noted that it would be difficult for lawmakers to balance the budget in 10 years without making changes to Social Security and Medicare.

It’s mathematically possible, Swagel said, adding that it’s very, very difficult.

The report also showed how the Fed’s campaign to tame high inflation, by rapidly and sharply raising interest rates, will drive up federal borrowing costs in years to come. The Fed raised rates to a range of 4.5% to 4.75% from zero a year ago and is expected to continue raising borrowing costs in the coming months.

Since May, when the Budget Office released its latest forecast, governments’ short- and long-term borrowing costs have risen significantly. The Budget Office now projects that federal interest costs will total $10.4 trillion over the next decade, up from $8 trillion previously. These costs will be partially offset by an estimated $1 trillion in increased tax revenue that stems from high inflation that pushes up nominal worker incomes.

This new report clearly shows how vulnerable we are to a vicious cycle of higher interest payments, requiring more borrowing and ever more debt and interest, said Michael A. Peterson, CEO of the Foundation. Peter G. Peterson, who promotes fiscal restraint.

Zolan Kanno-Youngs contributed reporting.

