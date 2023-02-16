Listen to Single “Daisy Jones & the Six ‘Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)'” – Rolling Stone





The song will appear on Aurora, the no longer fictionalized album from the upcoming adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s novel, which will be released on March 3.

Daisy Jones & the Six, band author Taylor Jenkins Reid alluded to in her novel of the same name – currently being made into a series on Prime Video – originally started out as two separate entities: Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) alone and the rock band from the 70s, The Six, directed by Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin). On the band’s latest single, “Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)”, the two separate pieces strike gold as they merge into one.

Written and produced by Blake Mills with lyrical assistance from Marcus Mumford, the disc is one of the few remnants of Reid Aurora’s fictional album that was part of the official album slated for release alongside the series on March 3. In the book, “Honeycomb” is a bonus track on the disc that took Daisy Jones & the Six on a massive world tour. But here, “Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)” is a radio-dominating hit single that changes course.

Mills and Mumford completely reversed the original lyrics written by Reid. Rounding out the nearly six-minute record with high-energy production, the producer introduced a piercing electric guitar solo in the middle of the song. Cutting through the voices of Daisy and Billy, the band falls into a natural flow for the first time.

Tendency

Daisy Jones & the Six came off the page with the release of “Regret Me”, Aurora’s first official single. “We finally have Aurora. A breathtaking, nostalgic and timeless album that captures the drama, pathos and longing for the band’s zenith and nadir all in one,” Reid shared in a statement at the time. “A snapshot of time, intoxicating and dangerous. That delightful moment that you know can’t last… Daisy Jones and The Six are real. And they are better than my wildest dreams.

In 2020, Mills told Rolling Stone that bringing a 70s band to life in the 2020s gave him a chance to play with their sound without the restrictions they would have actually had at the time. “There’s an opportunity to subvert and create a guitar personality that might have been around in the ’70s, and wasn’t,” Mills said. “People loved the guitar at that time. So I’m trying to find an appreciation for the instrument and bend it a bit to my will. Revisionist history.

