US Lawmakers Reintroduce Bill to Remove Barriers to Crypto Investments in Retirement Accounts





Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville has reintroduced legislation to allow US 401(k) retirement plans to include exposure to cryptocurrencies.

In a Feb. 15 announcement, Tuberville said the Financial Freedom Act he first introduced in the U.S. Senate in May 2022 was intended to reverse Department of Labor policy that directed the type of investments allowed in 401(k) plans, including crypto. According to the senator, the bill would prevent the DOL from pursuing enforcement actions for people using brokerage windows to invest in cryptocurrency.

The federal government shouldn’t be picking winners and losers in the investment game, Tuberville said. My bill ensures that everyone who earns a salary has the financial freedom to invest in their future as they see fit.

Sen. Tuberville (R) plans to reintroduce the ‘Financial Freedoms Act’

It aims to prevent the Dep of Labor from preventing individuals from investing their 401k in crypto

“Every American should have the right to invest their retirement money however they see fit” $BTC up 8% today pic.twitter.com/e9saPsj5j6

Nancy Pelosi Stock Tracker (@PelosiTracker_) February 15, 2023

Tuberville reported that Senators Cynthia Lummis, Rick Scott and Mike Braun signed on as the bill’s co-sponsors. Lummis said in a December 2022 interview following the crypto market crash and the bankruptcies of major companies such as FTX, Voyager Digital and Celsius Network that she was very comfortable that US investors include Bitcoin (BTC) in their retirement accounts.

Politico reported on Feb. 14 that Florida Rep. Byron Donalds plans to introduce an equivalent bill in the House of Representatives on Feb. 17. Donalds and Tuberville, both Republicans, could face opposition from across the aisle. Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren previously expressed concerns about Fidelity Investments’ plans to include BTC in 401(k) accounts.

Related: Nearly 50% of Gen Z and Millennials Want Crypto in Retirement Funds: Survey

The March 2022 DOL advisory warned 401(k) account holders to exercise extreme caution when dealing with cryptocurrency investments, citing the risk of fraud, theft, and loss of money. funds. The US Securities and Exchange Commissions Office of Investor Education and Advocacy, the North American Securities Administrators Association and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority also issued a notice on February 7, warning that self-directed individual retirement accounts may include cryptocurrencies as investments. potentially risky. .

