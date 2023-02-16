US has July-September to raise debt ceiling, CBO warns





The United States faces a catastrophic default between July and September if the nations debt limit is not raised in time, according to a projection released Wednesday by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, offering a clearer estimate of the deadline Washington faces to avoid a costly political and economic decision. economic crisis.

The new timeline came as Capitol Hill’s top budget accountant delivered a grim assessment of the country’s fiscal health, estimating that the government could add nearly $19 trillion in new debt over the next decade. it maintains its current course.

For Congress, the most immediate challenge is the debt ceiling, which limits how much the government can borrow to pay its bills. Lawmakers may have as little as five months to raise or suspend the cap, which Republicans have refused to do unless they can secure deep spending cuts first. It’s a request that President Biden has rejected out of concern about the consequences of fiscal policy.

Both parties are responsible for the nations debt, which exceeds $31 trillion, but GOP leaders have sought to redress the imbalance as a result of the Democrats’ two-year hold on Washington. If lawmakers fail to act, the repercussions could be wide-ranging and severe, sending shockwaves through the global economy while potentially plunging the United States into a recession, the Biden administration has warned.

The CBO delivered its estimate Wednesday with a stark review of the federal budget, laying bare the tough, long-term challenges lawmakers face in dealing with the nation’s finances. The deficit, the annual imbalance between what the government spends and receives in revenue, is expected to reach $1.4 trillion this year and average another $2 trillion each year after through 2032, according to its projections.

Over the long term, our projections suggest changes in fiscal policy need to be made, CBO director Phillip Swagel said in a briefing with reporters Wednesday, noting the adverse consequences of large and growing debt.

In coming years, the deficit is expected to widen significantly, totaling $18.8 trillion by the end of the decade, about $3 trillion more than the CBO projected in its report last spring. . That means the sum of the country’s total outstanding obligations, the amount subject to the debt ceiling law, could reach $52 trillion in 2033, according to the CBO.

The poor budget situation reflects a recent increase in federal spending, particularly after lawmakers from both parties approved new funds to care for veterans and boost the military, as well as the continuing problems of high inflation and rising interest rates. Together, the economic forces have made spending and borrowing more costly for the government, as well as for millions of families nationwide.

These factors are also expected to further dampen the U.S. economy, according to the CBO, leading to a halt in growth this year in inflation-adjusted gross domestic product, a measure of the country’s output. But the report predicted economic growth would rebound next year as prices fall and unemployment rises.

Our budget situation, which we already knew was bad, has deteriorated significantly, said Marc Goldwein, senior vice-chairman of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, which advocates deficit reduction.

The new data has fueled an intense debate in Washington, where the return of a divided government has reignited a series of familiar fights over fiscal austerity. Even after adding trillions to nations’ debt when they controlled Congress under President Donald Trump, Republicans have returned to power in the House on a pledge to cut federal spending.

I think it really takes away that narrative the president has been pushing that we shouldn’t be having any conversations at all, said Rep. Kevin Hern (Okla.), the head of the Republican Study Committee, the largest bloc of GOP lawmakers in the House. . We need to sit down and have an adult conversation about where spending is going in this country.

But the political stalemate has taken on greater urgency since January, when the United States officially hit the debt ceiling. The event forced the Treasury Department to begin taking what it calls extraordinary measures to move the money around, rather than borrow more, to pay for spending already approved by Congress.

At the time, Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen warned that the accounting measures could only give lawmakers until early June to raise or suspend the country’s borrowing limit. Offering its own updated analysis on Wednesday, the CBO said it could not provide an exact date when the Biden administration would exhaust its emergency measures, citing great uncertainty around tax collection. But the budget office still had an ominous warning that a drop in revenue could speed up the clock, meaning the Treasury could run out of funds before July.

Entering the fight, House Republicans led by Speaker Kevin McCarthy (California) have pledged to use the debt ceiling issue as political leverage, particularly to cut spending. The move marks a return to the GOP’s abyss from 2011, when conservative Tea Party lawmakers tangled with President Barack Obama and pushed the country to the brink of default, though Republicans years later helped repeatedly Trump to increase the borrowing limit.

Republicans have promised to focus their cuts on national programs and agencies, including those dealing with health, labor and education. But the party has yet to make specific monetary demands or release a budget, despite promising to produce a blueprint that balances the federal ledger over the next decade, an extremely difficult task given the assessment of the CBO.

Democrats’ reckless spending is pushing our country into deeper debt and jeopardizing our economy, McCarthy tweeted after the CBO released its findings. A blank check for more spending will destroy our country.

On Wednesday, the CBO found that passage of the Cut Inflation Act, a package of measures to cut health care costs and tackle climate change that Biden signed into law last year, would reduce the deficit over the next decade, even though Republicans argued otherwise.

Biden has met with McCarthy to discuss the issue, but the president has maintained publicly that he will not trade off one of the nation’s most fundamental responsibilities. His administration has repeatedly warned that a failure to raise the debt ceiling could send shockwaves through the global economy, potentially sparking a recession in the United States, after a similar showdown with Republicans in 2011 has hurt the nations credit rating.

The president has also not released his budget, although the White House promised to release it in early March. Speaking later Wednesday at a Maryland union facility, Biden said his plan which is expected to include tax increases targeting big business and the wealthy would help reduce the deficit by $2 trillion over 10 years.

