Conditioning airgel with uranium could give us the space engine we’ve been looking for: ScienceAlert





New propulsion ideas for moving through space seem like a dime a dozen recently. Besides the typical argument between solar sails and chemical propulsion, there is a potential third way, a nuclear rocket engine.

Although we’ve discussed it before here at Universe Today, NASA’s Institute of Advanced Concepts awarded a grant to a company called Positron Dynamics to develop a new kind of nuclear fission fragment rocket engine (FFRE). ). He could find the balance between the power of chemical engines and the longevity of solar sails.

FFREs are not a new concept per se, but many have huge technical hurdles to overcome before they can be considered useful. Their advantages, such as high specific impulse and extremely high power density, are outweighed by their disadvantages, such as the need for a complicated form of plasma levitation.

Positron Dynamics hopes to tip the balance using two distinct breakthroughs derived from other areas of research. The first innovative approach would be to place the fissile material in an ultralight airgel. The second would be to implement a superconducting magnet to contain these fission particles.

FFREs use essentially the same nuclear process that powers nuclear power plants on Earth. However, instead of only generating electricity, they also generate thrust and a very large amount of thrust.

However, it is impractical to send an entire rod of uranium fuel, such as that used in fission reactors here on Earth, into space.

Embedding the fuel itself into one of the lightest known human substances solves this problem.

Aerogels are extraordinarily airy materials that appear ethereal when someone holds them, as they do in the main image above. Incorporating fuel particles for the fission reaction would be a convenient way to hold the fuel together while allowing the overall structure to be light enough to lift into orbit.

However, the structure of the aerogels themselves would do little to contain the fission fragments as they fall apart. To do this would require a massive outside force, which is where the superconducting magnet comes in.

Superconducting magnets are typically used in fusion plants, where they are used to contain the plasma needed to heat the fusion fuel but which would otherwise destroy any normal material. With all the interest in fusion research lately, high-powered magnets have also received a lot of attention.

Adding one to an FFRE would allow engineers to funnel all fission fragments in the same direction, turning them into a thrust vector. It has the added benefit of not allowing fragments to destroy other parts of the engine as well.

So far, this is all very theoretical, as there are still a lot of hurdles to overcome. But that’s exactly what NIAC is for funding early-stage projects and trying to de-risk them.

Perhaps one day the FFREs will be able to reach that sweet spot of speed and fuel efficiency that so many rocket scientists dream of.

This article was originally published by Universe Today. Read the original article.

