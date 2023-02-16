



McIntosh SEED Preserves Land and Legacy with Black Landowners in the Southern United States

Apple and The Conservation Fund are partnering with community organizations across the region to scale sustainable land retention and climate resilience in Black and Brown communities

Throughout the Deep South, there are memories buried deep in the ground. For Junetta ONeal, owner of BoMax Ranch and Retreat in Crawfordville, Georgia, it’s a reminder of her ancestors, who worked the land for generations before discovering her own love for nature the first time she saw horse.

When I first came to BoMax, it was a very relaxing environment for me, where I could be at peace and be one with nature, describes ONeal. It kind of spoke to me, and I realized that it was my ancestors who allowed me to be in the position I’m in now. It is their shoulders that I even stand on to be here. I started naming roads after them to honor them. After hosting my cousins ​​and making them feel a connection to the land, it just reaffirmed to me that I was going in the right direction with this project: establishing a legacy for our family.

ONeal is enrolled in the McIntosh SEED Sustainable Forest and Land Conservation Program. She, along with 20 other landowners, visited the McIntosh SEED Community Forest in Long County, Georgia last December to participate in a forestry workshop. O’Neal, his fellow landowners, and their children and grandchildren met with forestry experts to learn the benefits of thinning trees, the importance of clearing undergrowth, and how to measure and identify tree species. trees to understand their economic value.

McIntosh SEED’s 1,148-acre forest was acquired in 2015 in partnership with The Conservation Fund and is the first black-owned community forest in the United States. Through the educational work it does on-site, the nonprofit aims to amplify the voice of black and brown landowners in the conservation movement.

We wanted a place where we could actually bring landowners, a demonstration site where they could see conservation practices, says Cheryl Peterson, deputy general manager of McIntosh SEED. It puts the landowner in a place of empowerment.

The non-profit organization based in McIntosh County, Georgia, is one of many organizations in the southern United States with which The Conservation Fund, in partnership with Apple, works to promote sustainable forestry, achieve racial justice and building climate resilience. Through workshops, trainings and community-focused programming, McIntosh SEED is developing a shared strategy for BIPOC land retention and improved climate practices that can be scaled up across the region. By tapping into the thousands of family farms and forests and black institutional landowners, primarily churches and historically black colleges and universities, their efforts will help fight climate change, supporting best practices for climate resilience and adaptation. climate on private land.

To promote justice and fight climate change, we need to share resources and partner with organizations that have real expertise on the ground, says Lisa Jackson, Apple vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives. I have always believed that the most powerful solutions come from centering the most vulnerable communities, not ignoring them. In places like McIntosh County, families come together to preserve the land that sustains us all.

Located on Georgia’s south coast, McIntosh County is indicative of several southern BIPOC communities that McIntosh SEED strives to preserve.

There are very few high-paying jobs or jobs that pay a living wage in the area, says Peterson. It’s really hard for people here to change the trajectory of their families because they’re capped at a certain level economically. I see it if I’m in Georgia, Alabama or Mississippi; all of these dynamics come with being in a marginalized community.

In the McIntosh County coastal town of Darien, home to just over 1,500 residents, the nonprofit has established itself in the region, focusing on educating and empowering families and black landowners in the surrounding area.

This work has included tackling the impacts of climate change, from severe drought and extreme heat that have led to crop losses, to stronger and more frequent tropical storms and hurricanes that are forcing people to evacuate.

People have lost their homes and had to move because they couldn’t afford to have their homes repaired after flooding or after trees fell on their property, Peterson says. Due to these environmental factors, many families are put in danger because if they have to evacuate, many of them cannot afford to leave. As the weather gets tougher and tougher it is going to be detrimental to our area, especially to the people here on the coast.

While McIntosh SEED began focusing on the specific needs of coastal counties in 1998, Peterson and Executive Director John Littles have always envisioned expanding its work to uplift more communities in the Deep South.

We didn’t want to operate from these crabs in a basket syndrome where one goes out and another reaches out while the others bring it down, says Peterson. We wanted to link arms and remove as many marginalized people and communities as possible, and we still operate by that guiding principle.

In their early work with agricultural producers and landowners, Littles and Peterson traveled deeper south through Georgia, Mississippi, and Alabama. They began to notice how different forest land looked in wealthier, predominantly white areas compared to poor, predominantly black communities.

As he researched the land management resources available to landowners that McIntosh SEED was already working with, Littles realized that it was not just lack of awareness that was contributing to land degradation in communities. BIPOC; it was also cultural.

In our community, property has been viewed as a liability, not an asset, says Littles. We also learned that many injustices were committed in our community; people were coming and not giving the right price for our wood, or the right area, and they were just destroying the landscape when they cut the wood. It wasn’t a good look for our community, or the environment.

Over the past decade, McIntosh SEED has partnered with The Conservation Fund to identify opportunities for sustainable land management through land protection that benefits both nature and nearby communities.

The loss of forests to both development and out-of-forest conversion results in the release of a significant amount of carbon, says Evan Smith, senior vice president of Conservation Ventures for The Conservation Funds. This contributes to climate change and also reduces the ability of land to respond and adapt to climate change.

In the South, it is essential to fight against injustice in black and brown communities.

It’s kind of a dual effect of the southern United States, as one of the biggest sources of carbon emissions in the United States, but also because of the loss of forests, which is an incredibly powerful in slowing climate change, says Smith. And then, at the same time, these populations are particularly susceptible to displacement and impact due to climate change.

When The Conservation Fund began exploring opportunities in the South, it recognized McIntosh SEED’s efforts to focus on the intersectionality of race, environment, and community. McIntosh SEED’s grassroots programs have already been designed to empower local communities, help them understand and manage environmental impacts on their homes, access natural resources, and educate and empower landowners with all the tools they have. might need in their ownership journey.

When people are low on wealth, there are a lot of issues they don’t care about because they have so many other challenges to deal with, Littles says. So it starts with education about the climate, how it affects them, their land and the community, but also how do we as landowners play a role in climate change and become better stewards of it?

At the community forest, Peterson draws the attention of workshop participants and speaks directly to young people in attendance about their responsibility to their family’s land once it is passed on. She seems to be one with the forest, recognizing its benefits, its value and the importance of conserving the land for future generations.

Traditionally, we haven’t had a lot of black forestry professionals, says Peterson. We want to develop forestry and we want to introduce our children to it so they can pursue it as a future employment option if they choose to, but for that to happen they have to have that connection to the land.

Peterson’s commitment to building families and communities stems from his ancestry, who instilled in him an innate desire to be of service to others. She told us about the importance of sharing, she recalled of her great-grandmother, who would carefully break a piece of gum into enough pieces to share with Peterson and her 12 cousins. This story would continue to be told at family gatherings for generations as a reminder to always give, regardless of the family’s amount.

I’m not going to stay here forever, says Peterson, so being able to pass on this knowledge assures me that long after I’m gone, future generations will hold on to the land. My great-grandfather worked in the pulpwood industry, and everything my family owns is the result of his hard work. The calluses on his hands, along with the many other families whose ancestors had calluses on their hands and scars on their backs, did this so that we could have this land. It’s up to us to continue their legacy.

