



UK inflation slowed more than expected in January, reaching its lowest level in five months, raising evidence that inflationary pressures are at their peak and raising expectations that the Bank of England may soon stop raising rates.

Consumer price inflation fell to 10.1 per cent in January, the National Statistical Office said Wednesday. This is down from 10.5% in December. Inflation peaked at 11.1% in October.

The January figure was below the 10.3% forecast by economists polled by Reuters.

Core inflation, excluding unstable food, energy, alcohol and cigarette prices, fell to 5.8% in January from 6.3% the previous month. The figure, a close look at underlying price pressures, was well below the 6.2% economists had predicted.

Yael Selfin, chief economist at consultancy KPMG, said the end of the inflation threat is putting increasing pressure on the Bank of England to change direction to end the current tightening cycle.

A snapshot of the interactive graphics is displayed. This is most likely because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

Earlier this month, the BoE predicted a sharp drop in headline inflation for the remainder of 2023, fueled by lower energy price growth.

The central bank has signaled that the tightening cycle may be nearing an end, but has warned of the risk that underlying inflation may linger longer.

However, service inflation, a measure of domestic price pressure, also eased sharply to 6% in January from 6.8% the previous month.

Ruth Gregory, an economist at the consulting firm Capital Economics, said the BoE would do the most to reassure the economy that inflation is easing as expected. She added that the chances of interest rates rising to 4.5% from the current 4% have become slightly less likely.

The market is reflecting a 0.25 percentage point rate hike at the March BoE Monetary Policy Committee meeting, down from the 0.5 percentage point increase on February 2nd.

George Moran, an economist at Nomura Bank, had expected a further 0.25 percentage point increase, but said January inflation data gave him confidence that this would be the final hike for the cycle.

But slowing inflation will do little to help households as prices remain high and rise faster than wages. Moreover, food prices in January hit an all-time high at an annual rate of 17%, unchanged from the previous month.

ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said the year-over-year inflation slowdown in January was due to lower air and coach travel prices after a steep rise last month. Gasoline prices continued to fall, he added, while prices in restaurants, cafes and take-out also fell.

Annual price growth for auto fuel slowed to 7.7% in January from a peak of 43.7% in July.

However, price pressures in the UK are still higher than in some other countries, in part because of energy costs.

US inflation fell to 6.4% in January, the lowest in 15 months. Preliminary figures from the eurozone showed inflation slowed to an eight-month low of 8.5% in January after energy inflation declined significantly.

A snapshot of the interactive graphics is displayed. This is most likely because you are offline or JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

In response to Wednesday’s data, Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt said: A drop in inflation is welcome, but the fight isn’t over.

High inflation hampers growth and causes pain to families and businesses, so we must stick to our plans to cut inflation in half this year, cut debt and grow the economy.

