US Border Patrol is finally able to verify ePassport data





The United States government is notorious for taking a later-than-ever approach to its technology rollouts. In keeping with that tradition, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) today confirmed that after 16 years, it has finally made the necessary software upgrades to verify the cryptographic signatures stored in RFID chips in passports.

Since 2006, the United States and many other countries have integrated these small chips into the back panel of their passports, or electronic passports, as they are called. The chip digitally stores the document owner’s personal identifying information, including name, date of birth, passport number, and biometric data like your photo, as well as a cryptographic signature intended to act as a check against falsification or counterfeits. For years, the United States has required visa-exempt countries to issue electronic passports to their citizens wishing to enter the United States. Yet all this time, CBP hadn’t actually deployed the software to run these validity checks.

In early 2018, US Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon and former Senator Claire McCaskill of Missouri wrote a letter to CBP calling on the agency to implement cryptographic verification, given that the RFID ePassport infrastructure was in place for years. Last week, five years after that request, CBP notified Wyden’s office that the ePassport verification system had been operational since June 2022.

CBP says the validation process has so far verified more than 3 million Visa Waiver program traveler passports and helped arrest 12 people who allegedly attempted to enter the United States with identification. fraudulent.

During primary processing, ePassport technology alerted to documents and travelers were referred to secondary where CBP officers determined travelers were in possession of fraudulent travel documents, the agency said in a statement. .

Improving passport security is a sensible way to ensure that people entering our country are who they say they are. It’s already making America safer, without resorting to invasive searches or massive databases of private data, Wyden said in a statement to WIRED. I commend CBP for following through and making sure that forgers and criminals can’t use fraudulent passports to get through border security.

Although verification has been ongoing since June, CBP says it still cannot verify e-passports issued by Andorra, the small country between Spain and France with fewer than 80,000 people. Other than that, however, CBP runs validation checks for all visa-waiver countries.

This was a major investment from the US, so I’m glad to see they’re using these capabilities and working the way they’re supposed to, says University cryptographer Matthew Green Johns Hopkins. This system is really only a basic control to help detect people traveling with false documents, which we have an interest in doing. And it’s not as intrusive as facial recognition or other systems deployed at the border, so overall it seems like a good system to activate.

A 2010 report by the Government Accountability Office presented the case for rapid implementation of signature verification for ePassports. The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) lacks the ability to fully verify digital signatures because it has not implemented the system functionality necessary to perform the verification, the GAO wrote at the time. The additional security against tampering and counterfeiting that could be provided by the inclusion of computer chips on electronic passports issued by the United States and foreign countries…is not fully realized.

More than a decade and a half later, ePassport digital signature verification is finally something DHS can check off its to-do list.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/us-border-patrol-epassport-verification/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos