Boy who survived Thai cave rescue dies in UK





Trapped with him in the cave system, his Wild Boars teammates posted touching tributes to their friend known as Dom on social media.

wrote Prachak Sutham, one of the boys rescued with Promthep in 2018.

The last time we met before you left for England, I jokingly said that I would have to ask for your autograph when you returned.

Good night, dear friend. We will always have 13 people together.

Another boy, Titan Chanin Viboonrungruang, wrote: Brother, you said we would make our football dreams come true… If the next world is real, I hope we will play football together again, brother Dom.

The Thai non-profit Zico Foundation, which helped Duangphet win a scholarship to study in the UK, also expressed condolences on Facebook.

At Brooke House he was coached by Premier League referee Micky Adams, former Fulham, Leeds and Southampton defender and former Leicester City manager.

Mr. Adams, 61, joined the university in January 2020 as Director of Technology.

In a live chat on the school’s website, he said the students he trained would be tested tactically and physically every day.

He added: What we expect from all students is to compete, improve and make the most of each session.

Brooke House College principal Ian Smith said the deaths devastated the school.

“We are grieved with all family, friends, former teammates and people involved in every part of his life at Doms, as well as everyone who has been impacted in some way by this loss in Thailand and throughout the global family of the University,” he said. .

The university is liaising with statutory authorities and the Royal Thai Embassy in London and is providing all resources to support our student body as young people deal with passing through the Doms.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2023/02/15/boy-who-survived-thai-cave-rescue-dies-uk/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos