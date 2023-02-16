China says US balloons flew over Xinjiang, Tibet, warns against countermeasures





BEIJING, Feb 15 (Reuters) – Diplomatic friction escalated between the United States and China on Wednesday as Beijing accused high-altitude U.S. balloons of flying over its Xinjiang and Tibet regions and said would take action against US entities that undermine Chinese sovereignty.

Washington and Beijing are locked in a fight over flying objects after the US military this month shot down what it called a Chinese spy balloon over the South Carolina coast. Beijing claims its balloon was a civilian research vessel that was mistakenly deflected and Washington overreacted.

This week, China countered that US balloons had flown over its airspace without permission more than 10 times on flights around the world since May 2022.

“Without the approval of relevant Chinese authorities, it illegally flew over Chinese territorial airspace at least 10 times, including Xinjiang, Tibet and other provinces,” the spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday. Foreign Affairs Wang Wenbin at a daily press briefing.

The White House disputed China’s claims.

Washington has added six Chinese entities linked to Beijing’s alleged surveillance balloon program to an export blacklist.

“The United States abused force, overreacted, escalated the situation, and used this as a pretext to illegally sanction Chinese companies and institutions,” Wang said.

[1/2]Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin attends a news conference in Beijing, China December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

“China firmly opposes it and will take countermeasures against relevant US entities that undermine China’s sovereignty and security in accordance with law,” Wang said, without specifying the measures.

The dispute over the ball has set back efforts by both sides to try to mend frayed relations, although US President Joe Biden has also said he does not believe ties between the two countries have been weakened by the incident. .

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who has postponed a planned trip to Beijing by balloon, plans to meet China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, in Munich this week, sources said.

US Undersecretary of State Wendy Sherman said later Wednesday that communication with China has not stopped, but gave no details of future high-level meetings.

“We hope that when the terms make sense, we will meet face to face again. No announcements today,” she said.

Sherman reiterated that China’s claims about US balloons were false.

“They have now said that there have been a billion balloons from the United States over China. That is absolutely not true. There are no balloons from the United States government over China. China,” she said at an event at the Brookings Institution in Washington.

(This story has been reclassified to add the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson’s title to paragraph 4)

Reporting by Liz Lee and Michael Martina; Written by Tony Munroe; Editing by Tom Hogue, Toby Chopra, Kim Coghill and Nick Macfie

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/china-firmly-opposed-us-blacklist-chinese-entities-will-take-countermeasures-2023-02-15/

