Dollar hits six-week high as strong U.S. retail sales bolster higher rate scenario





Rising US retail sales, further dollar boost Persistent US inflation drives up interest rate expectations Dollar gains; The yen and the yuan hit their lowest level in six weeks The pound sterling falls after the drop in British inflation

NEW YORK, Feb 15 (Reuters) – The dollar hit a six-week high against a basket of currencies after stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales data released on Wednesday, bolstering investor expectations that the Federal Reserve would keep monetary policy tight for some time to fight stubbornly high inflation.

The greenback also hit a new six-week high against the yen.

Data showed U.S. retail sales jumped 3.0% last month, the biggest increase in nearly two years. December figures have not been revised to show that sales fell 1.1%. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast sales to rise 1.8%, with estimates ranging from 0.5% to 3.0%.

On Tuesday, the US government reported that consumer prices accelerated on a monthly basis in January, rising 0.5%, in part due to higher rental and food prices. The gain was in line with economists’ expectations in a Reuters poll and was well above the 0.1% month-on-month rise in December. Year-over-year prices rose 6.4%, down from 6.5% in December, but above economists’ expectations of a 6.2% gain.

“What all of this has done is it’s pushed that terminal rate, just 25 basis points higher than it was in January. So now the terminal rate has been pushed to about 5.25,” said said Ivan Asensio, head of foreign exchange at Silicon Valley Bank in San Francisco, referring to the US central bank’s benchmark overnight interest rate.

“It’s not just that we’ve renewed expectations for now 25 (basis points higher) in March and then 25 as expected in May, but also the possibility that rates need to stay higher for longer. So where is plateau? With each passing day, the 2% (inflation) target for the Fed seems a bit far off,” he added.

In afternoon trading, the dollar index rose 0.6% to 103.90, after hitting a six-week high of 104.11.

Against the yen, the dollar jumped to 134.355 yen, the highest since Jan. 6. It was last up 0.8% at 134.16 yen.

The currency pair’s consolidation around 127 has extended, wrote Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank, and the technical picture for the US dollar has developed more positively through February.”

He added that the US Dollar’s gains above the 133.10 yen area suggest further and corrective gains in the 136.50/137 area will follow.

The euro, meanwhile, was down 0.5% against the dollar at 1.0682 .

In December, the median projection of Fed policymakers saw the central bank’s key rate peak at 5.1% this year. But interest rate futures markets pegged a peak above 5.2% in July, and traders are increasingly unsure that cuts are coming in 2023. Rates currently sit between 4 .5% and 4.75%.

Deutsche Bank economists said they now expect the Fed to raise its key rate to 5.6%, after previously expecting a peak of 5.1%.

The pound fell 1.3% to $1.2022 following data showing UK inflation cooled more than expected in January to an annual rate of 10.1%, mitigating some of the pressure on the Bank of England to keep raising interest rates.

Also on investors’ radars, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced she would step down after more than eight years in the role.

The Australian dollar fell 1.3% to settle at US$0.6897. Australia’s central bank chief Philip Lowe told MPs that rates still had room to rise.

Meanwhile, the onshore-traded Chinese yuan hit an over-month low at 6.8576 per dollar, which was last up 0.3% at 6.8515.

Currency rates at 3:36 p.m. (8:36 p.m. GMT)

Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Laura Matthews; Additional reporting by Harry Robertson in London and Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Kim Coghill, Bernadette Baum, Andrea Ricci and Paul Simao

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

