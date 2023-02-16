Bill Gates and Prime Minister Launch New British Clean Technology Coalition at Imperial | imperial news





Imperial has invited British Prime Minister Bill Gates and Rishi Sunak to launch a new initiative to bolster UK cleantech innovation.

Forming a coalition of investors and venture builders with a total of over £4 billion, Cleantech for UK will accelerate the transformation of UK scientific research into a world-leading clean technology expansion.

Undaunted, a clean tech accelerator at Imperial College London, is a founding member of an initiative that connects the UK’s policy-making community with those who create, incubate, invest and scale clean tech companies.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak joined Bill Gates (Founder of Breakthrough Energy) at Imperial College London on Wednesday 15 February to launch Cleantech for the UK, alongside Imperial’s Chairman Hugh Brady and Vice Chancellor Mary Ryan (Research and Business) Professor.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “Investing in renewable energy and clean technologies is one of the best ways to strengthen energy security, create well-paying jobs and grow the economy.

“With the launch of Cleantech for the UK, a new generation of talented UK businesses can be confident that they will have the support they need to unlock green solutions to some of the biggest challenges facing us.

“It shines a light on the strength of UK innovation and our ability to find new ways to drive economic, social and environmental progress.”

Bill Gates said, “The UK has all the ingredients to be a major player in the global push to build a net zero future, including world-class research facilities and forward-looking investors. It is great to see clean tech companies, innovators and policy makers coming together to advance UK climate leadership.”

Professor Hugh Brady of Imperial College London said: As one of the world’s leading universities, Imperial College London has the talent, resources and influence to help accelerate the world towards this goal. We are fueling a new generation of dynamic clean tech businesses and helping them scale and thrive. We are delighted to welcome Bill Gates and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to Imperial College London to kick off cleantech for the UK and look forward to working with our partners to roll out this kind of innovation across the UK.”

Associate Dean (Research and Business) Professor Mary Ryan said: There is an urgent need to develop and deploy new technologies to build a more sustainable, resilient and equitable future. The initiative will bring together key partners to provide systems thinking, solution focus and resources to unleash the potential of UK innovators. Imperial is ideally positioned to lead this revolution.”

This follows the launch of Undaunted, a collaboration between Imperial College London and the Royal Institute (Ri), led by the Grantham Institute – Climate Change and the Environment, across business, industry and policy. It aims to promote innovation across the world and deliver zero. A carbon and climate resilient future.

Alyssa Gilbert, Director of Undaunted and Director of Innovation at the Grantham Institute, said: Considering the entire ecosystem of the UK cleantech sector is key. It is about connecting businesses to higher education, small business support and investment, policy making and communication. There are some fantastic climate innovation ideas that will help us tackle the climate crisis, and we must work together to help them thrive.”

show innovation

The Cleantech for UK launch event included three major UK cleantech scale-up showcases.

Econic, an Imperial College London startup, is developing catalyst technology that could use captured CO2 to make inexpensive, sustainable plastics. The company was founded by Professor Charlotte Williams and Dr Michael Kember of Imperial College London and joined Imperial’s Climate accelerator in 2012.

Based at Imperial College London’s Innovation Campus in White City, H2GO Power is developing disruptive smart technologies that transform how hydrogen is stored and managed. The company was co-founded by Dr. Enass Abo-Hamed, a former Royal Academy of Engineering Enterprise Fellow at Imperial, and was supported by Imperial’s Climate-KIC accelerator program in 2017.

Crop Intellect develops innovative solutions to key agricultural problems. Their flagship technology, R-Leaf, aims to improve crop yields while reducing greenhouse gas emissions by converting air pollution into field-scale plant foods. The company is collaborating with Dr. Andreas Kafizas from Imperial Chemistry Department.

Cleantech Alliance

The founding members of the Cleantech for UK coalition are: Imperial College London, Clean Growth Fund (clean tech venture capital investors), Kiko Ventures (clean tech venture capital investors), Decarbonization Partners (climate growth fund) and Just Climate. funds), legal and general capital (alternative asset platforms).

Cleantech for UK is run by the Cleantech Group and supported by Breakthrough Energy, an organization founded by Bill Gates to accelerate the clean energy transition.

