What America’s adversaries learn from the balloon and UFO saga





Citizens are understandably concerned about the recent downing of a Chinese spy balloon and three other unidentified objects traveling over North American airspace. For countries in North America, long protected by the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, the mere thought of a real case of foreign incursion is shocking. It’s just not part of our story. However, three things are even more concerning: the US government’s lack of clarity about what is happening, the possible medium- and long-term threat to North America from China or other actors, and how reactions to these objects say more about us than them.

What is going on?

Conspiracy theories are part of the human condition. We fill knowledge gaps with stories, suspicions and fears to create a holistic understanding of what is happening around us. Governments delayed notifying the American public earlier this month of a large balloon, in some cases visible to the naked eye, and the lack of urgency to remove it from American airspace understandably led informed people and uninformed to fill in the gaps. Perhaps the balloon was intended for weather observation (as the Chinese government proclaimed) or to gather signals intelligence or to gather imagery intelligence or just a test to see if the United States would identify its presence . All of these theories were tossed about, but no one really knew, and US government spokespeople and leaders were unable or unwilling to provide timely clarity.

The downing of three more flying objects only adds to the growing hysteria, especially as the US government provides even less information. A basic tenet of the communications profession is to provide information in a timely and accurate manner and to answer questions honestly and as completely as possible. Key US spokespersons’ responses to reasonable questions from reporters lacked transparency, detail and timeliness.

These spokespersons have yet to address concerns about why these objects are suddenly being observed, outside of generic descriptions of the increased sensitivity of radar systems. And they failed in their responsibility by not immediately and completely discrediting the idea that the three additional flying objects are UFOs made by extraterrestrial life, which allowed the belief to take flight among the public. The fact that spokespersons do not emphasize a much more likely foreign or commercial source scenario for these objects is also telling and should be of concern. What is happening here? is a valid question and one that the US government is obligated to answer.

What is the threat?

The reality is that each of us is tracked as we move through daily life. Our cell phones track our location and digital activities. Our vehicles send a wide range of information back to vehicle manufacturers, including location and maintenance information. Closed circuit television cameras capture our activities outside the house. And yes, foreign countries have satellites above our heads that collect images, signals, and weather data, among other information. To be fair, the United States collects a vast amount of information on foreigners far more than it can ever be used or analyzed effectively and that’s something those of us in the intelligence community (like I did during my time in government) use to inform decision-makers about potential events abroad.

The ball and three other objects look different because they are different. Rather than a low-key collection that we can’t see or easily conceptualize, balloons or large drones are something we can envision above our local areas. We can see and feel the threat. The slow response from U.S. and Canadian officials is causing the public to question their competence and commitment to ensuring homeland security. If the ball could go from China to the Montana area, linger for days, then head to the Carolinas, what else is going on? The public owes an explanation.

In the meantime, additional information gathering on US military installations, US and Canadian communications, and general US and Canadian images are informing intelligence professionals in China and potentially other adversarial nations. After all, if the three flying objects that have yet to be identified were commercial in nature, the company that owns them would likely have obtained the appropriate permissions to fly their drone or other object from a regulatory body such as the United States Federal Aviation Administration. It can reasonably be inferred that a foreign power is involved.

Is it about us?

So why use a balloon or a big drone over North America that was sure to be discovered? Because it allows an adversary to see how the United States will react. Will he sit back and ignore a potential threat? This would provide an adversary with additional opportunities for data collection or attack in times of conflict. Will he just knock down the objects to eliminate the threat? This would signal the strength of the US air defense system and allow adversaries to gauge response time for military decision making. The U.S. government’s response has shown that there may be gaps in airspace defense and intra-governmental coordination, and a disconnect between how Americans view foreign aircraft overhead and how Washington may perceive encroachment.

It also gives the opponent insight into how the audience will react emotionally and politically. Will politicians on opposite sides bicker and bicker instead of setting new demands for a military response? Will the US President or Canadian Prime Minister take the issue seriously and implement a tough response on the diplomatic front? We still don’t have the full story around the three additional flying objects like we do about the surveillance balloon. However, we do know that there was a segment of the population that drew irrational conclusions, including that aliens are walking among us. It could be a wonderful conspiracy theory that adversaries could encourage in order to divide certain segments of North American society against their government and their fellow citizens. From an influence or information operations perspective, a simple balloon with probably simple collection capabilities can provide benefits for years to come.

Jennifer A. Counter is a Nonresident Senior Fellow at the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Forward Defense and Vice President of Orbis Operations, where she advises friendly foreign governments on national security issues. She previously served in the US State Department and as a US Air Force intelligence officer.

