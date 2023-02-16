US mulls new measures against Israeli settlement expansion





A general view of the Israeli settlement of Kokhav Yaakov in the occupied West Bank in 2017. Photo: Abbas Momani/AFP via Getty Images

The Biden administration is discussing what additional steps it can take in response to Israel’s latest announcement on settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank, US officials told Axios.

Why it matters: Israel’s Cabinet decision on Sunday to legalize nine illegal outposts and approve the planning and construction of nearly 10,000 housing units in existing settlements in the occupied West Bank was the biggest settlement announcement ever done.

The decision came over objections from the Biden administration, which has said it opposes any unilateral moves by Israel, including settlement expansion, that would undermine efforts to negotiate a two-way solution. states to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Much of the international community considers Israeli settlements in the West Bank to be illegal under international law.

Behind the Scenes: In the days leading up to the announcement, Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer had numerous conversations with White House Middle East Coordinator Brett McGurk and US Ambassador in Israel, Tom Nides, according to US and Israeli officials.

Three US officials told Axios that some of those conversations were very difficult and turned into tough, and sometimes heated, arguments about politics. Israel’s Prime Minister’s Office has not challenged this description. The White House declined to comment, but other U.S. officials said the talks were civil. US officials said McGurk and Nides have pushed very hard privately against the planned settlement decision and have made it clear that the Biden administration opposes any legalization of outposts and approval of any number. new accommodations.

A senior Israeli official said Dermer told his American counterparts that legalizing the outposts was part of the coalition deal.

A US official said the Biden administration has made it clear that Netanyahu’s coalition deals are not its problem. The senior Israeli official also said Netanyahu’s far-right coalition partners had been pushing for a much bigger announcement. Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir wanted 14,000 housing units approved and more than 20 outposts legalized, but Netanyahu toned it down. Netanyahu promised that the number of legalized outposts would be in the single digits,” the official said. that they will actually be built in eight years, according to the official.

US officials said they told Israelis there would be a strong response to the upcoming decision.

According to US officials, Israeli officials have said there will be no further settlement announcements for some time. . A Prime Minister’s Office official disputed this account. While the official did not dispute that Israeli officials told the United States that no further announcements would occur for months, the official said no specific time frame was given. An official in Smotrich’s office said the next settlement announcement would likely occur. in three months when the planning committee is due to meet in May.

The big picture: The messages the Biden administration gave the Israeli government privately before the settlement announcement were very harsh, but the public response was muted, according to former US officials.

Secretary of State Blinken, other State Department officials and the White House did not use the term condemnation, but stressed that they were deeply troubled and concerned by the Israeli decision.

What they say: “The tone of Secretary Blinkens’ statement is measured. But I wouldn’t underestimate the concern it represents,” former US ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro, who now works at the Atlantic Council, told Axios.

Former US Middle East envoy Martin Indyk told Axios that while Blinken is serious about preserving hope for a two-state solution, expressing deep concern about the biggest announcement of colonization of all time will not do it with the Israeli government. official told reporters that Israel was not surprised by the statements. “We’ve disagreed on this for decades,” the official said. in the United States and we are committed to lifting all restrictions on construction in the colonies. We want the settlements to be a normal place like everywhere else in Israel,” he said.

Watch: A senior US official says the Biden administration’s public statements are just the first phase of its response.

The official stressed that there were discussions about other steps the administration could take to clarify its stance against the settlements. against the Iranian threat. The UN Security Council is expected to vote within days on a Palestinian-led resolution against Israeli policy in the West Bank. “The only thing that will give them [the Israelis] the pause is what the United States does or does not do in the UN Security Council,” Indyk said, referring to whether the United States is using its veto to block the resolution if it is adopted.

