Read Rihanna’s full Vogue cover interview: Rihanna Reborn: How a Megastar Became a Mother





The variety is exquisite. right? It’s like a DJ’s worst nightmare, she says. But there is a pressure you put on yourself. If it’s not better than that, it’s not even worth it. It’s such toxic pressure. It is toxic. you are right That’s not the right way to look at music, because music is an outlet and space for creation, and anything can be created. It doesn’t have to be any size. It has to be something that feels good. It could just be my favorite song. It could literally be that simple.

she is tall So I realized that if I kept waiting for this to be right and perfect and better, it might not come out forever, and it might never come out. So I want to play. And play means you have an idea in your head, but you can’t say it out loud yet.

Rihanna never stopped recording. The past few years have been filled with songs she either falls in love with or doesn’t love. She says listening to her unreleased songs again is like trying to dress her like before. uh no I will never wear it again. Tastes change, moods change. But if all is well, shall we release a new album this year?

I want it to be this year. She said at this stage she was barely aware she was pregnant again. But I just want to have fun. I want to make music and make videos. She misses the video almost more than the music. And we need background music that matches the video. You can’t take a video talking to me. She laughs again.

You look very happy I am amazed at the acceptance of her. Now it’s cozy, comfy, and totally comfortable. The night is still as dark as when we sat down, but we both enjoyed being illuminated by her diamonds. I am very happy! she says. Do you think she wants more children? Well, well. Pregnant in a few weeks and her super-powerful bump, future empress clad in Cardinal red Loewe, an all-over Alaa cape, will be floating on a high glass effect platform above Arizona State Farm Stadium. A million live TV viewers know together that a second baby will be born soon. Rihanna only.

And why stop at 2? You told this magazine in 2020: Wait, what did I say? She screams and fakes panic. That you wanted 3 or 4. Oh shit, she says with a laugh. You have to be really careful with your mouth.

Listen, I like anything. My wish is to have more children but whatever God wants from me is here. Now I guess the Rockys have a son. Can you have what you want next time? I’m open, she says. girl, boy. Anything. And with that, she shines once again.

The March 2023 issue of British Vogue is on newsstands on Tuesday, February 21st.

