China threatens ‘countermeasures’ against US entities over falling balloon





China warned on Wednesday that it would take “countermeasures” against US entities following the downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon earlier this month.

“China firmly opposes it and will take countermeasures in accordance with law against relevant U.S. entities that undermine China’s sovereignty and security,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said. Wang Wenbin at a press briefing, adding that Beijing will “resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and legitimacy”. rights and interests”.

Wang did not go into details of the countermeasures and did not identify the targets of these measures, the Associated Press noted.

President Biden ordered the balloon to be shot down on February 4, an order China said was an overreaction. Beijing maintains that the balloon was a civilian weather balloon that derailed.

China has accused the United States of sending spy balloons over its country at least 10 times since May 2022.

Wang, during Wednesday’s briefing, accused the United States of flying high-altitude balloons over the Xinjiang and Tibet regions, according to Reuters.

Hawley proposes social media ban for children under 16

The United States has denied China’s accusations that it flew spy balloons over the country.

“We don’t fly balloons over China. It’s absolutely true,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told MSNBC on Monday in response to China’s claims.

Since the downing of the Chinese balloon earlier this month, the United States has shot down three other unidentified aerial objects over North America. The authorities have kept silent about the origins of these objects and their purposes.

