Slowing UK inflation eases pressure on Bank of England





UK inflation falls to 10.1%, lower than expected in January Core services inflation – watched by the BoE – slows sharply

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) – Inflation in the UK fell more sharply in January than expected and signs of cooling price pressures in parts of the economy closely monitored by the Bank of England added further indications that further rate hikes are unlikely.

Last month, consumer price inflation (CPI) rose 10.1 percent, the lowest since September, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters predicted that the annual consumer price index (CPI) would fall to 10.3% in January, away from a 41-year high of 11.1% in October, but would continue to squeeze households’ living standards.

Despite the decline, inflation remains higher than in the US or Eurozone, and many forecasters believe it will remain higher due to the UK’s extreme labor shortage and other constraints on the economy such as Brexit.

The UK-sourced CPI, excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, fell to 5.8% in January from 6.3% in December.

Sterling fell against the US dollar and the euro after the data. UK government bond prices soared as investors ruled out the possibility of the BoE needing to raise rates by another half a percentage point in March. Most expect a quarter-point increase next month.

Earlier this month, the BoE said it saw signs that consumer price spikes were around the corner and that rate hikes were nearing an end.

Services prices, which are also in the spotlight of the BoE, slowed their gains in January, rising 6.0% year over year compared to 6.8% in December.

“The Bank of England will be pleased to see service inflation begin to subside,” said PwC economist Jake Finney.

Tuesday’s data showed that wages have grown significantly year-over-year, but growth has slowed in the most recent months.

Finney said he still expects the BoE to raise rates another 0.25% in March, like most economists surveyed by Reuters.

the poorest hit the most

Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt said the government would remain vigilant.

“A drop in inflation is welcome, but the fight is not over,” he said.

ONS said transport and hospitality prices helped lower inflation over the past month.

Economists said there were added numbers for indications that inflation would fall further from last year’s peak, but could foreshadow an expected recession for the UK economy in 2023.

And while inflation in food and non-alcoholic beverages slowed to 16.7%, it fell short of December’s 45-year record of 16.8%, which was no relief to households facing severe cost-of-living pressure.

ONS estimates of inflation by income group suggested that the poorest had inflation rates above 15% at the end of 2022.

“At a time when energy and food prices remain high, poor families face a much higher cost of living than rich families,” said James Smith, research director at the Resolution Foundation think tank.

Reporting: Andy Bruce Editing: William Schomberg and Helen Popper

