UK withdraws from legal battle over EU residents’ rights – POLITECO





The UK Home Office in London will not appeal a court ruling that the government’s post-Brexit residency scheme for EU nationals is illegal, a spokesperson confirmed.

The High Court of England and Wales ruled in December that the UK Home Office had illegally deprived EU nationals of their right to residency unless they applied twice to stay in the UK post-Brexit. The Home Office initially claimed it would appeal the decision, but a spokesperson told Politico’s London Playbook late Wednesday that it had reversed course.

After careful consideration, we have informed the court that we do not wish to appeal, the spokesperson said. We are working to implement the ruling as expeditiously as possible and will provide updates in a timely manner.

The High Court challenged the two-tier structure of the EU Settlement Scheme. After Brexit, EU citizens who had been living in the UK for less than five years had to apply for pre-settlement status and then apply for resettlement status again once they reached settled status. 5th year. The judge said those who failed to make this second application risk being considered illegal aliens, despite having the right to stay under the exit agreement.

British policy has been a source of bad blood between the UK government and the European Commission, which last year accused Britain of dividing EU citizens into two groups and of being less lenient than the Brexit divorce agreements require.

The3million group, which campaigns for the rights of EU citizens in the UK and followed the Home Office cancellation on Twitter, said the government would have to implement policy changes. Co-CEO Monique Hawkins said the decision helped avoid a ticking time bomb. The independent monitoring agency for the Civil Rights Convention previously said it would be in touch with the Interior Department on the outcome of the groundbreaking case filed by the Department of the Interior.

