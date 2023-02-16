UK Inflation may ease, but don’t expect prices to drop | inflation





The UK’s cost-of-living crisis remains raging, but inflationary pressures are now easing. Fears about the wage-price spiral appear exaggerated. Bank of England rate setters will feel comfortable and a peak in official borrowing costs is imminent.

These were the three main conclusions from the latest National Statistical Office data, which saw the annual consumer price index inflation measure drop more sharply than expected, from 10.5% in December to 10.1% in January. Prices typically fall at the beginning of the year due to post-Christmas sales, but the decline was greater in January 2023 than in January 2022.

inflation graphic

Prices are still rising fast, and poorer households are feeling the impact more than their wealthier neighbors. The annual food inflation rate is 16.7% and gas costs are up nearly 130% from a year ago. A falling inflation rate doesn’t mean that prices are falling, it simply means that prices are rising less quickly.

That said, there are now clear signs that inflationary pressures are easing. The headline rate of CPI inflation has been declining for two months, although still holding at five times the official target of 2%. Core inflation, excluding food, energy, alcohol and tobacco, fell from 6.3% to 5.8%.

Threadneedle Street closely monitored inflation in the service sector to see if companies were giving workers higher salaries and passing the extra cost on to customers.

The decline in service sector inflation to 6% in January from 6.8% in December should provide some relief to the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee. ONS also monitors inflation at an early stage in the production process by measuring the prices manufacturers pay for fuel and raw materials and the cost of goods leaving the factory. Both are still rising at double-digit rates, but are down from last year’s peak.

A further decline in inflation can be expected in the coming months. Inflation is calculated by measuring price increases over the last 12 months, with strong monthly increases in the first half of 2022 due to rising energy costs following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This increase will not be repeated this year, so inflation will fall mechanically. Analysts believe it will be able to hit its target again by the end of the year.

It’s not all good news. Prices are still rising much faster than wages and continue to put pressure on living standards. The reason businesses cannot pass on higher wage costs to customers is because consumers are spending less as the economy stagnates. The upward trend in recent business failures will continue.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Sign up for Business Today

All the business news and analysis you need every morning.

Privacy Notice: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After promoting the newsletter

However, in its monetary policy report earlier this month, the central bank said it would have to continue raising rates if there was evidence of more sustained inflationary pressures. The latest ONS data shows little to suggest that this is the case, and there is no real justification for higher borrowing costs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/feb/15/uk-inflation-easing-food-gas-prices-cost-of-living The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos