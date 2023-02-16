Debt ceiling: US could default on debt between July and September if Congress doesn’t act, CBO projects





The federal government will not be able to fully pay its obligations between July and September if Congress does not address the debt limit by then, the Congressional Budget Office said Wednesday.

That’s when the agency expects the Treasury Department to exhaust its ability to borrow additional funds using extraordinary measures.

However, the CBO pointed out in its report that its projection is uncertain as the timing and amount of revenue collected and money spent could differ from its estimates. For example, if income tax receipts in April are lower than expected due to last year’s stock market downturn, the extraordinary measures could run out sooner and the government could run out of funds before July.

The CBO plans to revise its projection in May after the current tax filing season closes and it has a clearer picture of how much federal tax revenue will come this year. At this point, the agency may be able to reduce a more specific time frame.

The CBO report is another warning to Congress that it must act quickly to avoid a catastrophic default. But House Republicans and President Joe Biden have made little progress so far in resolving their differences over the handling of the budget cap.

The agency also released its 10-year budget and economic outlook, in which it projected significant increases in federal budget deficits and debt over the next decade. The country’s financial situation has deteriorated largely because of increased federal spending, approved by both parties, and rising interest rates.

Additionally, the CBO estimates that inflation-adjusted economic growth will come to a halt in 2023 due to the Federal Reserve raising interest rates. He expects inflation to decline this year and the unemployment rate to rise through early 2024, reflecting slowing economic growth.

Over the long term, our projections suggest that changes in fiscal policy need to be made to address rising interest costs and mitigate other adverse consequences of high and growing debt, said Phillip Swagel, director of CBOs. , in a press release.

The United States reached the debt ceiling set by Congress on January 19, forcing the Treasury Department to begin taking extraordinary measures to allow the federal government to continue paying its bills on time and in full. Stocks are mostly behind-the-scenes accounting maneuvers.

In a letter to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy last month, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the measures would last until June 5, but that estimate is subject to considerable uncertainty.

House Republicans and the White House have yet to find common ground to resolve their impasse over the borrowing limit. GOP lawmakers are demanding spending cuts in exchange for raising the debt ceiling, while Biden is calling on Republicans to negotiate on spending cuts without holding the debt ceiling hostage.

The president, meanwhile, said Wednesday that the budget proposal he will release next month will reduce the deficit by $2 trillion over 10 years. He lobbied to raise taxes on the wealthy and big business.

The data in the outlook, including a near doubling of debt held by the public by 2033, will provide fodder for GOP lawmakers in their ongoing crusade to cut spending.

But the CBO report quickly prompted those on both sides of the aisle to trade accusations that the other side was to blame for the nations fiscal dilemma, with Democrats accusing Republicans of a penchant for tax cuts and Republicans pointing to spending plans passed by Biden and Democratic leaders in Congress.

He also has federal budget watchdogs sounding the alarm.

Today’s CBO report should provide a significant dose of reality for politicians who make promises they can’t afford to keep, said Maya MacGuineas, chair of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. Our debt is heading for a new high in just five years, while interest charges will triple over the next decade.

The CBO projection shows the high hurdles Biden and Congress face in bolstering nations’ finances.

His budget deficit estimate for 2023 is $1.4 trillion, about $400 billion higher than last May. The shortfall will reach $2.7 trillion in 2033, the agency predicts.

The deficit stands at 5.3% of gross domestic product this year and will reach 6.9% in 2033. This is significantly higher than 3.6% of GDP that deficits have averaged over the past five decades. , the agency noted.

The CBO now projects that the cumulative deficit over the next decade will be $3 trillion higher than it estimated last May. This is primarily due to new legislation and changes in economic forecasts that increase interest charges and mandatory program spending.

Meanwhile, federal debt held by the public is expected to fall from 98% of GDP this year to 118% in 2033, which would be the highest level on record, as interest charges and mandatory spending outpace growth. income and the economy. It is expected to reach 195% of GDP by 2053.

The jump in mandatory spending will be driven by rising Social Security and Medicare costs as the US population ages. Federal health care costs are also rising.

The fiscal path is unsustainable, Swagel said at a news conference Wednesday.

But he also noted that there isn’t a single moment where we will have a Wile E. Coyote moment.

Legislation passed by Congress since May has prompted the CBO to raise its deficit projections over the next decade by $1.5 trillion, but most of it stems from bipartisan bills to expand health care benefits. health to veterans exposed to toxic combustion sources and to increase defense expenditures.

Net interest expense will increase significantly, from $475 billion in 2022 to $1.4 trillion in 2033, according to CBO projects. It has already risen rapidly due to interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve last year.

The national debt is nearly the size of US economic output and growing rapidly, said Bill Hoagland, senior vice president of the Bipartisan Policy Center. Both sides agree: we have gone down an unsustainable path and need a correction.

The CBO expects the US economy to slow this year, projecting real GDP growth of 0.1% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier. He then sees real GDP rebound in 2024, growing 2.5% for that comparable period.

Economic projections show that inflation will decline by the end of the year, landing below 4% and hitting the Federal Reserve’s 2% target by 2026. The CBO expects unemployment rises significantly from its current 53-year low of 3.4% to reach 5.1% by 2026. the end of the year.

CBOs said the economic trajectory was in line with projections released by the Fed in December, showing slowing GDP, falling inflation and rising unemployment. The central bank forecast at the time that real GDP growth, inflation and unemployment for 2023 would be 1.2%, 2.8% and 4.4%, respectively.

The Fed will update its economic projections at next month’s policymaking meeting.

This story has been updated with additional information.

