UK Inflation: What goods and services have risen the most in price? | inflation





The UK’s annual inflation rate fell in January, continuing to decline to 10.1% from a peak of 11.1% in October. However, households are still under pressure as prices of various goods and services continue to rise.

Despite the drop in headline numbers, the price of many goods and services continued to rise at a much faster pace.

The National Statistical Office uses the Consumer Price Index to compile overall figures, but also records the prices of individual goods and services. Here, we analyze how the price of these everyday items has skyrocketed over the past year.

In each case, the number is the percentage change in average price over the 12 months ending January.

food

Low Fat Milk 45.2% Sugar 40.9% Cheese & Curds 35.2% Eggs 28.8% Butter 27.1% Ready Foods 21.9% Jams, Marmalade & Honey 21.4% Pasta Products & Couscous 20.8% Bread 19% Fish 15.7% Pizza & Quiche 12.2% Fruit 6%

drink

Mineral or spring water 22% Soft drinks 16.2% Coffee 14.5% Tea 13.5% Fruit and vegetable juices 10.3% Beer 9.7% Spirits 6.5% Wine 3.1%

electricity, gas and other fuels

Gas 129.4% Electricity 66.7% Solid fuel 32.9%

clothes and shoes

Men’s wear 9.5% Babies’ wear 6.5% Women’s wear 4.9% Men’s shoes 3.8% Women’s shoes 1.1%

household items and furniture

Refrigerators, Freezers & Refrigerator-Freezers 15.6% Carpets & Rugs 12.1% Garden Furniture 11.9% Furniture 11.4% Cookers 8.1% Lighting Equipment 7.7% Bedding 6.8%

vehicle and passenger transport

New cars 6.7% Motorcycles 1.8% Bicycles 0.4% Used cars -7.2%

Air 18.4% Bus and Bus 6.2% Train 6.1% Sea and Inland Waterways 6.5%

Diesel 15% Gasoline 3%

hospitality and recreation

Hotels and motels 18.2% Fast food and takeaway food services 12.1% Restaurants and cafes 9.4% Holiday centers, campgrounds and youth hostels 8.6% Museums 5.8% Cinemas, theaters and concerts 0.6%

other recreational items

Pet products 17.3% Garden supplies 16.8% Veterinary and other services for pets 12.1% Sports equipment 4.5%

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/feb/15/uk-inflation-which-goods-and-services-have-risen-most-in-price

