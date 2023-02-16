UK Inflation eases to 10.1%, but food prices rise





One of Mr. Sunak’s goals this year is to cut the inflation rate in half. That won’t be difficult, as the Bank of England, which is responsible for price stability, has already predicted that inflation will fall to 4% by December.

Another 2023 goal of expanding the economy could be trickier. Next month, the Treasury will unveil its next budget, a series of spending and tax proposals that may have only a limited impact on short-term growth prospects. In the short term, Mr. Sunak and his government ministers are under pressure to end a series of strikes by public sector workers, including nurses, ambulance workers and teachers, who have been out of work because of pay.

The UK lost 2.5 million working days to strikes last year, the most in 30 years, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Once adjusted for inflation, salaries have declined over the course of a year. Data released on Tuesday showed that in the last three months of 2022, public sector wages rose 4% year-over-year, but outpaced double-digit inflation. Salary growth excluding bonuses in the private sector was about 7%, the fastest rate since the pandemic, when lockdowns disrupted employment.

Private sector payroll growth is also lagging behind inflation, but fast enough to cause concern among policymakers at the Bank of England who want to prevent inflation from seeping into the economy. They raised rates this month to 4%, the highest since 2008, citing signs that rapid wage growth and inflation in the service sector could mean stubbornly high prices ahead.

However, they have also softened their wording of future rate hikes as inflation appears to have peaked and the UK economy still needs to absorb much of the impact of past rate hikes.

Bank Governor Andrew Bailey said inflation hit a turning point this month. However, it is in its infancy and the risks are very high.

