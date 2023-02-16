Britain has committed a crime against humanity in its treatment of the exiled Chagos Islanders.





Human Rights Watch, a New York-based human rights advocacy group, has accused the UK of committing crimes against humanity in its treatment of a little-known island community.

In 1967, the British forcibly relocated thousands of people from the Chagos Islands, an archipelago in the Indian Ocean, to build a US military base in Diego Garcia.

And in 2021, the United Nations ruled for the third time that Britain and the United States had no sovereignty over the island and ceded it to Mauritius. London and Washington ignored the ruling.

Human Rights Watch said in its 106-page report that Britain’s historical treatment of the Chagosians amounted to a crime against humanity and racial persecution and called for them to be returned to the island.

Clive Baldwin, Senior Legal Counsel at Human Rights Watch and lead author of the report, said Britain was committing a terrible colonial crime today by treating all Chagosians as people without rights.

Britain and the United States, which together expelled the Chagosians from their homes, must pay full reparation for the damage they have caused.

racial persecution

Between 1967 and 1973, about 2,000 Chagosians were forcibly expelled by the British to defend themselves in Mauritius and Seychelles to give way to the Diego Garcia military base, which remains a key part of the U.S. Indo-Pacific strategy today. left

Born on the island in 2002, Chagosian received British citizenship. However, citizenship was not fully extended to the family, and only children born between 1969 and 1983 were granted British passports, splitting the family.

Since then, Chagossians in England have fought costly legal battles to obtain citizenship for their relatives. Most of the communities living in the UK live in poverty and have high rates of homelessness.

Only in November last year was the law changed to allow all Chagosian descendants to apply for British citizenship. The move came after Mauritius officially laid claim to the archipelago.

“The time has come for the world to acknowledge that the Chagosian community has been treated as distrustful and without rights, like Tarzan and Manfriday,” said Frankie Bontemps. President of Chagossian Voices.

We have had to fight racism and discrimination wherever we live, and it is time for the UK and the US at the air bases that took us into exile to take responsibility for the pain and suffering they have caused.

Of the 40 million UK government funds earmarked to support the Chagossian community in 2016, only 808,380 were used, revealing a Freedom of Information request released in 2021.

A Human Rights Watch report refers to the Chagosians as indigenous people with the right to self-determination.

Chagossian leaders said they were excluded from ongoing talks between London, Port Louis and Washington about the future of the archipelago. They strongly oppose ceding the island to Mauritius, where it faces discrimination.

