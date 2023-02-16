How questions about a spy balloon and UFOs fueled a US-China crisis





Mr. Culver added that there was a strong political incentive in the Chinese system for such a program.

The Chinese government knows that the United States typically flies hundreds, if not more than a thousand, reconnaissance aircraft off its coast each year, he said. They are frustrated that they cannot fight back. This program gives them something they can point to internally. It is a program that has political value for them and has wartime value.

The balloon program is still in the testing phase, so knowing what, if any, significant intelligence the balloons can gather from U.S. bases is important for the Chinese military, U.S. officials said. The downed spy balloon had equipment, including antennae, that allowed it to collect electronic communications, and it transmitted encrypted signals to Chinese satellites. But US officials insist the balloon did not pick up any information that Chinese satellites and other intelligence assets cannot already collect.

Early findings suggest the balloons’ self-destruct mechanism was intact, US officials say. Navy divers searching for debris off South Carolina saw a detonator meant to destroy the payload, they say. FBI investigators examining the recovered debris could potentially determine if a malfunction had prevented the mechanism from working, although several US officials say they now assume the device was functional.

U.S. officials said Chinese officials likely wanted to avoid activating the mechanism when the balloon was above ground for fear that any injury or damage it might cause would quickly worsen the crisis. Chinese officials probably also had the ability to deflate the balloon and bring it back to the ground, but wanted to try to prevent the Americans from acquiring the surveillance equipment.

Navy divers recovered parts of the balloon sensors. It was equipped with a camera and an antenna array, and the more US officials learn about the devices, the less impressed they are with the balloons’ capabilities, they say. Either way, they add, the Pentagon locked down communications and activity at military bases in the path of the balloons as they drifted over the United States.

But the ball continues to trouble relations between the world’s two great powers and the biggest economies, already at one of their lowest points in decades.

