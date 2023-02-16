ARB Announces Groundbreaking British-American Architects Mutual Recognition Agreement





On Thursday, February 16 (February 16), the National Building Registration Board (NCARB) and ARB signed a new Mutual Recognition Agreement (MRA).

The two regulators said the move would open up professional registration by simplifying the registration process and reducing costs and inspections without compromising safety standards.

ARB said the deal is part of a new approach to international architect registration. What Brexit made possible. Changes to the Architects Act 1997 ending the UK’s automatic recognition of EU-registered architects were enacted into law last month.

The deal, which takes effect on April 25, has been going on for five years and is the first contract signed by ARB. We also have similar agreements with the EU, Australia and Hong Kong.

Previously, the ARB required architects qualified in the US, as well as practitioners in countries other than the UK, to pass an alternative route to registration through prescribed examinations that included an interview and portfolio work. The fee is 1,950 each for Part I and II, which is expensive and has a high failure rate. Nearly half of those who took the designated exam last year failed.

The ARB says on its website that future architects from the United States and other countries entering into mutual recognition agreements will undergo UK Adaptive Assessments instead of the prescribed exams to ensure that they understand UK laws and regulations in the building sector.

As part of this assessment, applicants are required to provide a reflective career summary, respond to scenario-based questions about their practice in the UK, and undergo a professional interview. Adaptive assessments will be about 50 percent cheaper than prescribed testing and at least six months faster, ARB told AJ.

This deal will also save time and money for UK-qualified architects looking to relocate to the US. UK architects are now required to obtain separate US education and experience qualifications before working there.

It’s unclear how the MRA will change that, but the American Institute of Architects (AIA) has suggested that architects registered with the ARB could automatically receive NCARB registration. However, being registered with the NCARB does not necessarily allow architects to practice in every state in the United States.

This agreement is likely to be welcomed by practices on both sides of the Atlantic. The UK branch of the AIA said in a blog post published on its website ahead of the award of the contract that the implementation of the new US-UK MRA will change the process for US architects to register in the UK and vice versa.

ARB Chief Executive Officer and Registrar Hugh Simpson said: “The signing of this MRA, which creates a reciprocal agreement that allows British architects to register and practice in participating jurisdictions in the United States, is an exciting moment for the field.

This agreement helps open up opportunities for collaboration between individuals and businesses in the UK and the US in a way that upholds standards.

Simon Allford, president of the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA), said the deal would enable architects on both sides of the Atlantic to share ‘knowledge, skills and expertise’.

‘British architecture is a global success story, and post-Brexit Britain has an opportunity to open up new export markets for British architects,’ said Allford.

‘RIBA has been a strong supporter of the new MRA and this agreement between the UK and the US offers fresh benefits for architects who want to work internationally. It also makes it easier for talented American architects to work in the UK.’

‘We want our members and members across the Atlantic to seize this opportunity.

NCARB Chief Executive Michael Armstrong said:

We are pleased to sign this Mutual Recognition Agreement, which underscores a shared approach of appropriate rigor in guiding architects’ licensure, furthering our mutual aspiration to advance the health, safety and well-being of the public worldwide.

Commerce Secretary Kemi Badenoch said:

Removing barriers to market access is one of my top priorities, and this victory will further strengthen our trade relationship with the United States.

