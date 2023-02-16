American millionaires go abroad to seek the American dream: report





America's millionaires are moving overseas, and it's not to dodge taxes, according to a consulting firm. They are trying to secure their wealth, fearing crime and instability in the United States, according to the analysis. Net inflows of wealthy people into the United States fell to 1,500 in 2022, from a pre-pandemic peak of 10,800.

America is losing its millionaires.

The net influx of wealthy people into the United States has fallen 86% in 2022 from pre-pandemic levels, falling to just 1,500 people, according to a new wealth report from London consultancy Henley & Partners. .

This is compared with a net influx which fluctuated between 6,400 and 10,800 affluent people per year from 2013 to 2019.

A major driver of that change has been disillusioned American millionaires seeking opportunities overseas, wrote Mehdi Kadiri, head of North America at Henley & Partners, in the report released Wednesday.

“Americans are experiencing their own ‘winter of discontent’ right now,” he wrote for the company, which tracks investment migration trends.

Many have been driven by growing calls to tax the rich, political tensions in the United States, unpredictable markets due to the war in Ukraine, rising crime rates and gun violence, and disputes over issues. social issues such as gender equality and racism, Kadiri added.

Wealthy Americans who want more options are now migrating to countries like Portugal, Malta, Spain, Greece and Italy, which offer golden visas and migration programs, he wrote.

But millionaires opting for second passports aren’t about tax evasion, Jeff D. Opdyke, an investment expert who covered finance for 17 years at the Wall Street Journal, wrote in the report.

They are simply pursuing the American dream elsewhere, he wrote.

More and more investors, executives and entrepreneurs are migrating to secure their wealth, “seeking greener pastures for investment and business growth, safer destinations to raise their families,” Opdyke added. .

“For more than half a century, Americans have defined, lived, and exemplified the American Dream that so much of the emerging world watched and thought, ‘One day it will be me! “,” Opdyke wrote. “But today, for many, the American dream is on life support.”

Henley & Partners said one of the measures it uses to assess the health of a country’s economy is its shrinking middle class in the United States.

At the same time, the middle class is growing outside the United States, with nearly 430,000 new consumers joining the middle class in the developing world every day, Opdyke added. That’s equivalent to adding 20 New York cities to the US economy every year, he added.

“We have already exceeded the number of Western consumers that will ever exist,” Opdyke added. “Europe and Japan are aging and their demographics indicate a declining consumer base.”

“Migrants have been flocking to the United States for centuries in search of their ‘American dreams’ of living and working in a free, democratic and safe country,” Kadiri wrote. “But change is in the air.”

