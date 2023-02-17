Dollar gains as strong US data supports rate hike





NEW YORK, Feb 16 (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar maintained gains against a basket of currencies on Thursday, buoyed by higher-than-expected producer prices and a drop in jobless claims, suggesting the Federal Reserve should maintain its interest in fighting inflation. rate hikes longer.

Previously, the dollar index hit six-week highs, also hitting six-week highs against the yen, euro and Australian dollar. In afternoon trading, the dollar retreated and traded in tight ranges.

The US producer price index rebounded to 0.7% in January, after falling 0.2% in December. Meanwhile, jobless claims unexpectedly fell to 194,000 from an expected 200,000 claims, according to a Reuters poll.

“Strong PPI data and hawkish rhetoric from Cleveland Fed Chairman (Loretta) Mester further lifted rate expectations, which explains the dollar’s rise today,” said FX strategist John Velis. and macro at BNY Mellon Markets in New York.

Latest updates

Mester said in a speech that the Fed “has come a significant way in moving policy from a very dovish stance to a restrictive stance, but I think we still have some work to do.”

BNY’s Velis said stronger labor market data and lingering inflation certainly bolstered the “higher for longer” school of thought on rates.

In afternoon trading, the dollar index rose 0.2% to 103.93, after hitting a six-week high of 104.24. That said, it is still more than 11% higher than the 20-year low at the end of September.

Against the yen, the US dollar also hit a six-week high, but was last down 0.1% at 133.94. Yen traders await a speech by Kazuo Ueda, the candidate to become the next governor of the Bank of Japan, at a confirmation hearing in the lower house of parliament on February 24.

The interest rate futures market shows that US rates could peak near 5.25% by July before falling to 5.0% by the end of the year.

Thursday’s data followed strong economic numbers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Data from the U.S. Commerce Department showed on Wednesday that U.S. retail sales rebounded strongly in January after two consecutive monthly declines.

It came just a day after US inflation figures showed consumer prices were slowing, but still sticky. Data from earlier this month also showed that job growth in the United States accelerated sharply in January, indicating a resilient economy.

However, the question for market watchers is how well the economy can continue to hold up, especially as rates are much higher than many originally thought.

euro

The pound slid 0.5% to $1.1985, after losing more than 1% on Wednesday.

UK inflation slowed more than expected in January and there are signs that price pressures are easing in certain sectors of the economy, such as services, which the Bank of England (BoE) is watching closely.

The BoE has already signaled that it may stop raising rates in March and Wednesday’s inflation data reinforced that view.

================================================= =====

Currency rates at 4:28 p.m. (9:28 p.m. GMT)

Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Laura Matthews; Additional reporting by Amanda Cooper in London and Rae Wee in Singapore; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore, Mark Potter, Sharon Singleton and Diane Craft

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/currencies/dollar-climbs-higher-rate-expectations-aussie-slides-jobs-shock-2023-02-16/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos